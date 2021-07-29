Tulane Researcher Named Gilead Sciences Research Scholar, One of two Worldwide

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Tulane University’s assistant professor of medicine, Christine Bojanowski, MD., is named a Gilead Sciences Research Scholar in Cystic Fibrosis. She is one of the only two researchers across the globe to receive the title.

Dr. Bojanowski is the co-director of Tulane’s Adult Cystic Fibrosis program. The Tulane Cystic Fibrosis Center was established in 1963 by Dr. William Waring, and since then has been appointed as one of the earliest accredited and recognized programs in the United States. It is part of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Development Network (TDN) and is actively taking part in a network with a mission to improve patient outcomes in Cystic Fibrosis.

Under this award, Dr. Bojanowski will work alongside Jay Kolls, MD, the John W. Deming Chair in Internal Medicine at Tulane University School of Medicine and the school’s Center for Translational Research in Infection and Inflammation's director. Her goal is to have a better understanding of why certain people with Cystic Fibrosis have a higher chance of having persistent infections.

“Chronic infection with Staphylococcus Aureus is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality particularly in the cystic fibrosis population,” Bojanowski said. She also added that she wants to know why patients are not able to clear the infection or are susceptible to recurring infections.

Dr. Lee Hamm, senior vice president and dean of Tulane School of Medicine, expressed how proud the department of Dr. Bojanowki’s achievement was by saying, “This is another acknowledgment of how our Cystic Fibrosis (CF) center has helped transform the lives of patients with SF. As a physician-scientist, Dr. Bojanowski is uniquely poised to conduct the research that will continue the center’s legacy.”

Gilead Sciences Research Scholars Program is an international program that recognizes and provides financial support to rising researchers for two years in various medical fields, with funding up to $130,000. Established in 2008, it aims to advance scientific knowledge in unfulfilled medical needs and patients’ lives everywhere.

