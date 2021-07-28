New Orleans' Ogden Museum of Southern Art Receives $35,000 Grant for Teen and Young Adult Program

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans' Ogden Museum of Southern Art will receive a $35,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Art, which will support the museum’s Teen and Young Adult Outreach Program. This program serves opportunities for New Orleans’ underserved students between 13 to 25 years old.

Ann Eilers, the National Endowment of Arts, or NEA, Acting Chairman said that NEA is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as Ogden Museum of Southern Art re-engage fully with partners and audiences, as arts sectors are returning after the pandemic.

Ogden Museum of Southern Art’s Teen and Young Adult Outreach Program consists of two programs: Day with an Artist and Ogden Museum Teen Internship Program.

Day with an Artist is a monthly program that connects artists with middle school and high school students. With around 200 students participating every year, this program introduces students to the museum’s Teen Internship program.

Ogden Museum Teen Internship Program – formerly known as the Teen Docent Program – is a one-year-long program that offers job training and resume-building experience. It provides a creative space for students and a stipend and has received the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award in 2015 for “providing rich arts and humanities learning opportunities to young people”.

With this funding, Ogden Museum will also introduce a new internship program for students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). University-level students from diverse cultures and backgrounds that are underrepresented in the museum field can apply for this program. Each year, three interns will be selected to work closely with the Director of Education and Education Coordinator in various fields, such as planning and organizing educational activities, research on projects, and supporting the museum’s other areas.

“These programs aim to increase students’ exposure to the arts, develop leadership and critical thinking skills, and explore new career pathways,” says Ellen Balkin, Director of Education at Ogden Museum. Balkin added that the majority of Louisiana schools lack the funds for art education. This is where the Teen and Young Adult Outreach Program stepped in, to fill the gap for students of New Orleans, both in-person and virtually.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.