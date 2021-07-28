New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Loyola's Baseball Player Nominated for Leroy Walker Award

Ashley Lideau

Loyola University Athletics

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Southern States Athletic Conference, or SSAC, announced Loyola University’s Wolf Pack baseball player, Payton Alexander, is nominated for Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award for 2020-21 on Thursday, July 22.

The Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award honors student-athletes for their outstanding academics, athletics, leadership, and dedication by staying committed to the values of Champions of Character.

During each conference, one nominee is chosen for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)’s overall winner that will be announced in September 2021. Few factors came into consideration, which included a GPA of 3.00 or higher, and have attained junior academic standings. Nominees must also embrace the five core values of the NAIA Champions of Character and have athletic achievement.

Alexander achieved a 3.82 grade-point average as a biological science major while being the Wolf Pack baseball team leader. He led the baseball team with a .387 batting average. In his fourth season, he surpassed the school record by scoring 61 runs, hitting 12 doubles, collecting 52 RBI and 10 home runs. Not to mention he also participated in two trips to San Jose, Belize to teach math, arts, and science for children in camps.

Thanks to his achievements on the field, Alexander has received numerous titles, from NAIA All-America Honorable Mention, All-Louisiana Honorable Mention to SSAC Player of the Year. In addition, Alexander was named the SSAC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and SSAC Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year due to his academic achievements.

Alexander did not simply bring his name to the spotlight, but also his team's name. Behind him, the Wolf Pack baseball team managed to record their best season in program history, with 36 wins. Then, they claimed an SSAC Regular Season Championship and hosted an NAIA Opening Round tournament.

