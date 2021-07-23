New Orleans Public Belt Railroad has completed a new storage facility

Suganth/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad has recently completed the new Kingfish Yard. This new storage facility provides 205 additional storage cars with 5 new storage tracks.

The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) is a rail service that has been making strides with its recent achievements and expansion efforts, which has improved its output, safety, and capacity.

In 2018, NOPB and the Port of New Orleans joined forces and began to operate and plan synergistically. This gave a significant competitive advantage to the New Orleans freight gateway. Although the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad became an independent political subdivision of the State of Louisiana, NOPB remained strategically aligned with Port NOLA.

In 2019, NOPB reduced its dwell time average from 19 hours to 14 hours. In 2020, NOPB further reduced its dwell time to 11 hours, which is better than the 24-hour industry standard, and increased its average monthly storage volumes by 300 cars. In addition to those accomplishments, NOPB has strengthened the New Orleans freight gateway further by moving forward with its planned investments and expansion projects.

At the end of 2020, NOPB started installing remote-controlled solar power switchers for its main classification yard, the Cotton Warehouse Yard and is also expanding a yard at France Road to provide 240 additional storage cars with space for trans-loading. These accomplishments open up new opportunities for business development.

The NOPB General Manager, M.D. "Mike" Stolzman said, “Increasing the capacity of NOPB will benefit the Port of New Orleans, its Class I railroad partners, and the local customers. As NOPB looks to the future, we continue to offer a safe, efficient, competitive and environmentally sustainable rail service in the New Orleans gateway, while continuing to provide customers with a first class transportation solution.”

