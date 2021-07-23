New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Public Belt Railroad has completed a new storage facility

Ashley Lideau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqjCo_0b5nBjbV00
Suganth/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad has recently completed the new Kingfish Yard. This new storage facility provides 205 additional storage cars with 5 new storage tracks.

The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) is a rail service that has been making strides with its recent achievements and expansion efforts, which has improved its output, safety, and capacity.

In 2018, NOPB and the Port of New Orleans joined forces and began to operate and plan synergistically. This gave a significant competitive advantage to the New Orleans freight gateway. Although the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad became an independent political subdivision of the State of Louisiana, NOPB remained strategically aligned with Port NOLA.

In 2019, NOPB reduced its dwell time average from 19 hours to 14 hours. In 2020, NOPB further reduced its dwell time to 11 hours, which is better than the 24-hour industry standard, and increased its average monthly storage volumes by 300 cars. In addition to those accomplishments, NOPB has strengthened the New Orleans freight gateway further by moving forward with its planned investments and expansion projects.

At the end of 2020, NOPB started installing remote-controlled solar power switchers for its main classification yard, the Cotton Warehouse Yard and is also expanding a yard at France Road to provide 240 additional storage cars with space for trans-loading. These accomplishments open up new opportunities for business development.

The NOPB General Manager, M.D. "Mike" Stolzman said, “Increasing the capacity of NOPB will benefit the Port of New Orleans, its Class I railroad partners, and the local customers. As NOPB looks to the future, we continue to offer a safe, efficient, competitive and environmentally sustainable rail service in the New Orleans gateway, while continuing to provide customers with a first class transportation solution.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f22fe18a22d7bb51220b7ce42468ff3a.blob

Bayou baby in the Big Easy!

New Orleans, LA
120 followers
Loading

More from Ashley Lideau

New Orleans, LA

A husband and wife pleaded guilty to Lacey Act violations for selling protected turtles

NEW ORLEANS, LA – On July 27, US Attorney Duane Evans entered a guilty plea with a Louisiana husband and wife for selling Louisiana Common box turtles in violation of the Lacey Act.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Heart N Hands hosts virtual 5K run/walk in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – An annual virtual run/walk and fundraising will be hosted by Heart N Hands for three days. The event will take place on Friday, September 17, 2021, until Sunday, September 19, 2021.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Oschner was Crowned as One of The Best Hospital in the U.S.

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Medical Center, or OMC, has been graded the #1 hospital in Louisiana for 10 continuous years and admitted as Best Hospital for 2021-22 by US News and the global authority on hospital rankings and consumer advice World Report. Ochsner was also ranked #1 in the New Orleans metro area.Read full story
Madisonville, LA

A Brief History of St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No, 2

MADISONVILLE - The Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1945. They had one fire station, located at 805 Main Street, Madisonville, Louisiana. Currently, this is where the Central Fire Station is located.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans-based tax preparer pleads guilty to second tax fraud scheme

NEW ORLEANS, LA - A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States, and it is her second case. According to the documents, Brittany Patterson of Jefferson Parish and other unmentioned suspects conspired to file false tax returns for Pelicans Income Tax and Payroll Services clients, a business located in southern Louisiana. During the filing process, Patterson and other conspirators prepared client returns and informed false income to generate bigger tax refunds.Read full story
1 comments

The Pelicans drafted two accomplished players in the 2021 NBA Draft

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Pelicans have spent this 2021 NBA offseason seeking a combination of good defense and offense in their roster. So, in the 2021 NBA Draft, New Orleans believes they got to a fast start by acquiring a pair of accomplished college players.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Why New Orleans is a kid-friendly city

NEW ORLEANS, LA — New Orleans is a city full of culture. It is famous for its jazz music, festivals like Mardi Gras, nightlife on Bourbon Street, and others. But New Orleans also has lots of other things, like parks, museums, and great cuisines. So if you're worried about not having anything to do for your kids in New Orleans, don't be.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Learn About The History of Audubon Nature Institute

NEW ORLEANS - Audubon Nature Institute has its foundation in the history of Audubon Park and Audubon Zoological Gardens. Along the way, Audubon grew into a representative for economic leadership, conservation, and environmental education. The Zoo's rise in the 1970s is supported by public and private acceptance. This success motivated future projects.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

500 Blue Bikes are returning to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined The Greater New Orleans Foundation President and CEO, Andy Kopplin, to announce the return of Louisiana’s first bike share program to New Orleans on July 28. This program will prepare 500 pedal-assist e-bikes to be ready for a ride by September 1.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Loyola University New Orleans to present Integritas Vitae Award to local philanthropist

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Loyola University New Orleans will present one of its highest honors to Lynn Coatney, a retired special education teacher at Loyola University, a local philanthropist, and a committed volunteer. Coatney has made a significant impact on numerous Loyola students’ lives.Read full story
Covington, LA

Covington White Linen for Public Art Returns in August

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Get ready to celebrate the end of summer with Covington White Linen for Public Art, a soirée in downtown Covington presented by the Covington Business Association.Read full story
Slidell, LA

Get Free Backpack and School Supplies from D.A.D Project at St. Tammany Parish

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Get a backpack and school supplies for free at the D.A.D Project Back to School Event. Join this collaborative event on August 7, from 10 am to 12 PM, while supplies last.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane Researcher Named Gilead Sciences Research Scholar, One of two Worldwide

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Tulane University’s assistant professor of medicine, Christine Bojanowski, MD., is named a Gilead Sciences Research Scholar in Cystic Fibrosis. She is one of the only two researchers across the globe to receive the title.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans' Ogden Museum of Southern Art Receives $35,000 Grant for Teen and Young Adult Program

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans' Ogden Museum of Southern Art will receive a $35,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Art, which will support the museum’s Teen and Young Adult Outreach Program. This program serves opportunities for New Orleans’ underserved students between 13 to 25 years old.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Loyola's Baseball Player Nominated for Leroy Walker Award

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Southern States Athletic Conference, or SSAC, announced Loyola University’s Wolf Pack baseball player, Payton Alexander, is nominated for Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award for 2020-21 on Thursday, July 22.Read full story
Louisiana State

UCP & LSU Health Dental School Work together for Children and Adults with Special Needs

NEW ORLEANS, LA – United Cerebral Palsy of Greater New Orleans, donated $100,000 to support Louisiana State University Health New Orleans School of Dentistry. This donation covers education, patient care, and community outreach, especially for children and adults with special-needs.Read full story
Louisiana State

Join Home Research Property Seminar by Friends of The Cabildo New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Friends of The Cabildo, a nonprofit organization that supports Louisiana State Museum, will host the “Researching Your New Orleans Property” seminar on Wednesday, August 11 at 6 p.m.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Number one food service technology conference by winsight media at the Gaylord Texan resort

New Orleans, LA—Winsight Media is a leading B2B data service company that specializes in the food and drinkable business, providing market intelligence and data to business leaders, all told, channels for shoppers to get food and beverages.Read full story

New Orleans Saints Announced Stadium Rebranding as Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, LA--The New Orleans Saints and Caesars Entertainment have announced that they will form a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership. The partnership means New Orleans' iconic downtown stadium will be rebranded as the Caesars Superdome.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans' Tipitina's, Maple Leaf Bar, & D.b.a. to require vaccination proof upon entry

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Starting Friday, July 30, several New Orleans music venues will require patrons to show a complete COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before entry until further notice.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy