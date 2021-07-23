Audubon Aquarium ranked 3rd in the United States

Ian Schneider/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Audubon Aquarium has been ranked by Travel and Leisure Magazine as the 3rd Best Aquariums in the country.

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas is located on the Mississippi River next to the French Quarter, and it has been consistently ranked as one of the top aquariums in the country. Earlier in 2021, Audubon Aquarium was also ranked 6th in the USA TODAY '10Best Readers' Choice Travel Award contest.

Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, Rich Toth was honored for this achievement and highlighted the effort to keep contributing to the New Orleans community.

“Audubon is proud to be ranked alongside some of the best Aquariums in the country. We believe that every person who comes through our doors has the power to impact the natural world for the better, and we are committed to engaging and educating them about the wonders of nature and encouraging them to take action to protect them,” said Toth.

At the Aquarium, visitors can see underwater creatures from the Caribbean, the Amazon Rainforest, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Mississippi River, with over 3,600 animals from more than 250 species, which include endangered animals such as African penguins, white alligators, and more.

Audubon Aquarium also recently opened Shark Discovery, which is a 13,000-gallon shark and ray touch pool, that features various sharks, rays, and other fishes. For more information, visit their website.

The number 1 and 2 spot was claimed by the Monterey Bay Aquarium and the New England Aquarium, respectively. The 7 other aquariums included in the list are:

- Shedd Aquarium

- Georgia Aquarium

- Seattle Aquarium

- New York Aquarium

- National Aquarium

- Alaska SeaLife Center

- Oregon Coast Aquarium

“There is another world under the sea, and you don't need to embark on a snorkeling vacation or diving adventure to experience the wonders of the ocean floor. The U.S. is home to some of the best aquariums in the world, which means to see marine animals and habitats up close, all you have to do is plan a day trip.” - Travel and Leisure Magazine.

