Hannah Belle live at the Lobby Lounge New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Hannah Belle is making a comeback and will perform live in New Orleans. Her show will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 7 to 9.30 p.m. at the Lobby Lounge - Harbor Center, Slidell.

She is an artist and songwriter of the Country Music Association. Belle recently signed to Willow Sound Records and now that the world is slowly recovering from the pandemic, Belle is ready to make a comeback.

Belle grew up in rural Mississippi and often said to her parents that she wanted to become a country music star like Faith Hill. Music has always been Belle's passion, and at 3 years old, she started singing in a gospel band with her dad and siblings.

She has opened for a number of artists such as Bucky Covington, Shenandoah, Josh Thompson, Sawyer Brown, Frankie Ballard, T. Graham Brown, Jo'el Sonnier, Diamond Rio, and Joe Diffie, headlined numerous festivals across the country, played on the Country Music Association's Fan Fair X stage in Nashville.

Belle's music videos have been picked up by Great American Country, Zuus Country, CMT, and now TCN, and have placed top five in the Independent Country Music Association.

Jarrett Jackson, KCJC Russellville, AR, said, “Hannah is a true southern belle. You get the sense that this is what country singers like “Dolly” and “Loretta” were like when they first got started.”

For her original songs, Belle was nominated for "Songwriter of the Year" in 2017 at the Nashville Universe Awards, and her latest single "Anybody But Me" charted at Music Row Radio.

