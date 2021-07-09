Atlanta, GA

4 Fun Exercise Places in Georgia

Ashley Broadwater

People rollerblade at a skating rink under dimmed lights.Lukas Schroeder/Unsplash

When I think of the word "exercise," I internally groan a little. It's easy to associate the word with stressful attempts at weight loss and the pressures of diet culture. But what I've really realized lately is how exercise can be fun. Seriously! And Georgia is full of places where you can get your body moving in an enjoyable way without feeling like you're just checking off another to-do item. For information on four exciting options, read ahead.

Dance 101

Relocating in Atlanta and reopening on July 10, 2021, Dance 101 is a great place for stress-free dancing. I wrote a review on my experience and had lots of good things to say, from the fun moves to the funny instructors. Dance 101 is the perfect place for both beginners and advanced dancers. It offers classes in everything from dance fitness to hip hop to contemporary, and even unique classes like "A-Town Funk" (my personal favorite) and "Heel & Now" (yep, sexy dancing in heels!).

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Embrace your inner child and go jump around at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Georgia locations include Kennesaw, Macon, McDonough, Newnan, and Roswell. Not only can you jump on large, indoor trampolines, but you can also enjoy other attractions, like basketball, dodgeball, jousting, and volleyball, as well as climbing courses and foam pits — all with the help of a trampoline! It doesn't get more fun than that.

Studio Bungee

Want a high-intensity, low-impact workout? Check out Studio Bungee in Dallas or Marietta! You'll do workout routines or dances while attached to a bungee cord, making the exercise easier on your joints. Classes are offered at all levels, so no worries if this is new (or old!) to you.

Metro Fun Center

For a variety of fun exercise options and intensities, check out the Metro Fun Center in Atlanta! You can skate, run around in laser tag, go bowling, and much more. Plus, through July 30 on Thursdays and Fridays, they have a summer break special with cheaper deals. Who's not here for that!?

Ashley Broadwater

