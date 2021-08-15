Buy These Handmade Dog Treats to Help Rescued Animals Find Their Home

James Lacy/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Humane Society of Charlotte reveals their latest collaboration with Charlotte-based chefs in Table & Twine. The two team up in making handmade treats for pets as a new way to help the rescued animals

Humane Society of Charlotte just announced a collaboration with Table & Twine, Charlotte’s restaurant that offers chef-prepared meals. The project offers Charlotteans a bag of homemade dog treats that can be ordered from home. In this collaboration, Table & Twine makes all-natural dog treats that come up with two flavors, peanut butter pumpkin, and peanut butter banana. The dog treats will accommodate your dog’s sophisticated palette as they were approved by all the dogs at the Humane Society of Charlotte shelter.

The small bag of dog treat costs $7.50 and the large bag can be purchased for $10. 100% of the profit from this dog treat will be donated to the Human Society of Charlotte. By ordering the treats, you simultaneously help rescued animals to find their loving home.

If shopping just one treat to give back is not enough for you, the Humane Society of Charlotte also offers several options of Shop & Save Lives. You can support the work of the Humane Society of Charlotte by shopping from the affiliated business that gives back such as Peaceful Paw that offers pet massage that can be ordered to your home and organic plant-based products for dog grooming or Little Beast that is ready to wrap your dog with fashionable onesies and other clothes.

If you want to shop for yourself, consider buying coffee from Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. that will serve you specialty coffee while donating 15% of the profit to rescued animals in Humane Society of Charlotte. Buying towels and Bed Sheets from Delilah Home will also help to improve animal welfare.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.