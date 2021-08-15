Charlotte, NC

Buy These Handmade Dog Treats to Help Rescued Animals Find Their Home

Ashleigh Dunkem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoEir_0bRwChrO00
James Lacy/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Humane Society of Charlotte reveals their latest collaboration with Charlotte-based chefs in Table & Twine. The two team up in making handmade treats for pets as a new way to help the rescued animals

Humane Society of Charlotte just announced a collaboration with Table & Twine, Charlotte’s restaurant that offers chef-prepared meals. The project offers Charlotteans a bag of homemade dog treats that can be ordered from home. In this collaboration, Table & Twine makes all-natural dog treats that come up with two flavors, peanut butter pumpkin, and peanut butter banana. The dog treats will accommodate your dog’s sophisticated palette as they were approved by all the dogs at the Humane Society of Charlotte shelter.

The small bag of dog treat costs $7.50 and the large bag can be purchased for $10. 100% of the profit from this dog treat will be donated to the Human Society of Charlotte. By ordering the treats, you simultaneously help rescued animals to find their loving home.

If shopping just one treat to give back is not enough for you, the Humane Society of Charlotte also offers several options of Shop & Save Lives. You can support the work of the Humane Society of Charlotte by shopping from the affiliated business that gives back such as Peaceful Paw that offers pet massage that can be ordered to your home and organic plant-based products for dog grooming or Little Beast that is ready to wrap your dog with fashionable onesies and other clothes.

If you want to shop for yourself, consider buying coffee from Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. that will serve you specialty coffee while donating 15% of the profit to rescued animals in Humane Society of Charlotte. Buying towels and Bed Sheets from Delilah Home will also help to improve animal welfare.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7e7d32f44e4bbfccbb655eeeb18395b3.blob

Covering Charlotte sports and news.

Charlotte, NC
32 followers
Loading

More from Ashleigh Dunkem

Charlotte, NC

New public art by Stacy Utley dedicated to Charlotte’s Historic West End

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte artist Stacy Utley has unveiled his newest public artwork, “Excelsior”. Named after the historic Excelsior Club, the center of Black social and political life back in Charlotte, the piece is ready to welcome residents and visitors to Charlotte’s Historic West End.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Going Vegan This Weekend With this Plant-Based Food in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE,NC- Going vegan this weekend may be the perfect culinary experiment. For Charlotteans who have dietary restrictions or just want to go greener, opt for these plant-based restaurants in the city.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Hope4NC Crisis Counseling Program

CHARLOTTE, NC - Vaya Health is working with RHA Health Services and Mountain Projects to provide a Crisis Counseling Program. The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic had caused many people in North Carolina to experience physical, economic, and emotional distress. The need for mental health assistance has never been higher.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte's hidden gems for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC – If you’re looking for a weekend getaway in Charlotte but mainstream places bore you, then it’s time for you to check these hidden gems out. Ranging from natural places to a unique shopping place, these places might be a great choice for you to spend the weekend.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Keeping Pandemic-Era Trends in Normal Situations

CHARLOTTE, NC - The pandemic has changed habits and the everyday way of life, leading to pandemic trends. We saw many small businesses in 2020 when the outbreak pandemic. The small businesses were having a hard time surviving during the up and downs of the pandemic, and quite a few collapsed in the end.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Best Hikes for Beginners

CHARLOTTE, NC – Apart from the high skyscrapers, Charlotte is also enriched with surrounding nature such as beautiful mountains. If you want to do mountain hikes but you don’t have any experience beforehand, no worry! We got you covered with these best hikes recommendations for beginners:Read full story

Backpacking to the South Mountains State Park

BURKE, NC – Looking for a perfect weekend getaway to nature and away from the city’s hustling? Then you shall try backpacking to the South Mountain State Park. Located about 70 miles east of Asheville, South Mountains offer a beautiful view of dripping waterfalls and wildflowers. Instead of hearing car honks or the bustling sound from the city, you will hear the chirp of over 60 bird species that nest in the South Mountains.Read full story
Huntersville, NC

Spend time outside in the parks of Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - Spending too much time indoors while struggling with gadgets is not a good deed for our physical and mental health. Now and then, we need to go out and get fresh air to recollect our inner peace. Here is a list of available parks in Huntersville that you can visit.Read full story
Gaston County, NC

Experience The Ridgeline Craft Beverage Trail in Gaston County

GASTON, NC - Ridgeline Craft Beverage Trail features six breweries, distilleries, and wineries in Gaston and Cleveland County that will offer you a distinct experience at each stop. Here are the destinations included in the tour:Read full story
Gaston County, NC

Five Places to Spend Your Labor Day Weekend in Gaston County

GASTON, NC - You should definitely try Gaston County if you're looking for destinations to pay off your hard work on Labor Day Weekend. The County offers you these 5 amusing places and activities.Read full story
Concord, NC

What to do with residential waste in Concord

CONCORD, NC – Some residential waste can be recycled and Concord provides some options on how to handle the residential waste. Concord has a pick-up service where residents can put their recyclable residential waste at the curb at 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. Before putting the waste into the recycling cart, residents are required to rinse all bottles, cans, glasses and remove any plastic lids and pumps.Read full story
1 comments
Stanly County, NC

Things to do at Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, NC – Stanly County is one of the small counties around Charlotte. However, the county is blessed with beautiful nature and offers many exciting activities to enjoy. Here are some things that you can do while in Stanly County:Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

CharMeck Storm Water Service Reveals the Latest Update on Blue-Green Algae Found in Lake Wylie

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Mecklenburg Storm Water Service reveals the latest update on blue-green algae (cyanobacteria), previously found in Lake Wylie. Residents are not allowed to swim on Lake Wylie as the investigation is still ongoing.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Enjoy your vacation without Worries by Following These Summer Safety Tips

CHARLOTTE, NC- Summer is the time of the year when many Charlotteans plan their trip to get their summer journey begin. However, to make sure your vacation only brings happy memories, consider to follow these summer safety tips.Read full story
Union County, NC

Check your summer bucket list at Cane Creek Paek before it's over!

UNION COUNTY, NC – Summer is about to end so make sure you have checked all of your summer bucket lists. If you’re still looking for some places to go and things to do before the summer ends, here are some things that you can do to enjoy summer at Cane Creek Park.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Creative Entrepreneurs Initiative Application is Now Open to Fund Charlotte's Creative Projects

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Creative Entrepreneur Initiative is now open for applicants who wants to receive funding to start creative project in Charlotte. Application is open until August 19 2021.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Perfect for Summer, Grill Your Barbecue Treats This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC – Grilling your own barbecue meat in outdoor settings may be perfect for this weekend. Choose from chicken, brisket, or pork to be grilled in your backyard this summer.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

GardHouse is helping college students get internships

CHARLOTTE, NC- A new initiative in Charlotte has just launched to help students land internships. GardHouse is ready to connect college students of color to local business. The first of its kind, GardHouse developed a new way to employ college students of color to local minority owned-business. Founded by Jonathan Gardner and Devon Henderson, GardHouse will assist college students of color to identify their strength and find the suitable internships at local business in Charlotte. GardHouse is launched as Gardner and Henderson believe internship will build strong foundation for college students’ future career as internship provides students with real-world experience in professional settings.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Registration for CLT Annual Runway 5K is Now Open

CHARLOTTE, NC- Charlotte Douglas International Airport is now opening the registration for CLT’S Annual Runway 5K. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct 23. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is thrilled to announce this year Runway 5K that is scheduled on Oct. 23. The 14th annual race is returning after one-year postpone due to COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy