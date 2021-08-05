Charlotte, NC

COVID-19 Screening Test for Preparing The First Training Camp Carolina Panthers

Ashleigh Dunkem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QotBN_0bIEQwUQ00

CHARLOTTE, NC - The first training camp of the Carolina Panthers began on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Panthers and the coaches were excited to get back on the field.

"Guys looked good; they're moving around, guys know what to do. We're not a really competitive team on the first and second day as we put pads on. We'll be a little more tomorrow. Really, trying to ramp up this first week so when we hit pads next week we can go and not have to think and be in great shape. Credit to the guys, I think they came in in pretty good shape," said Matt Rhule, The Panther coach.

https://twitter.com/Panthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Rhule said the Panthers were excited as they are coming back and started to practice again on the field after being off for several months. The team chose to do voluntary work, by attending a portion of OTA and helping on the minicamps. Rhule has planned individual drills, technique work, and some periods of 7-on-7 at the start of the training. Unfortunately, the new team leader has not decided yet on the first and second day of training. However, Rhule has been assigned for the defensive tackle veterans, quarterback, and running back formation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the training was held in compliance with safety protocols. Almost 90% of the players have already been vaccinated. In addition, there were three team players who took the screening test for COVID-19 before joining the training camp.

Even though the weather was not particularly friendly on the first day of training camp, the players were happy and enjoyed the training. The next practice might be held in the morning due to the extreme heat in North Carolina.

