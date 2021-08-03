The Hornets Have Announced the Lineup for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021

Markus Spiske/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets announced the team list of players for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. The roster will have 75 games of summer league begins on August 8.

The Charlotte Hornets are ready to win this season MGM Resort NBA Summer League. Under the head coach of Dutch Gaitley, 14 players are trained to bring the best to Charlotte. This summer league roster is highlighted by Charlotte’s 2021 first-round picks, James Bouknight and Kai Jones.

Bringing full force to the team in this summer roster are LiAngelo Ball, Vernon Carey Jr., DJ Carton, Nate Darling, Amoldas Kulboka, Scottie Lewis, Denzel Mahoney, Cameron McGriff, Nick Richards, Grant Riller, Xavier Sneed, and Kenny Williams.

The Hornets will kick off the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on August 8. The team will play on a consecutive day by going against Sacramento Kings on August 9.

Charlotte will then square off with San Antonio Spurs on August 12 and finish the group play against the Toronto Raptors on August 14.

After the four preliminary games of all 30 teams, the best two will meet in the Championship Game on August 13, while the remaining 28 teams will play the fifth game on Aug. 16 or 17.

All the matches in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will be held at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Fans can watch the game in real-time on ESPN networks or NBA TV.

Those who need extensive coverage of the Hornets Summer League team can find more information on hornets.com and Hornets App.

