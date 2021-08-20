The Greek Freak Tweet That Was Worth $300,000 to Chick-fil-A

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAuJb_0bVo5DVM00
Image from WikiCommons images

What would you do if you had just won the first NBA title for your team in 50 years? Me — I would have the world’s biggest party for a week.

For NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, also known as the Greek Freak, celebrated by going to Chick-fil-A. And now it is the fast-food chain that is celebrating.

The Wednesday morning after he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the championship, Giannis — I will call him that as Antetokounmpo is too hard for me to type — pulled up to Chick-fil-A in need of food.

As he pulled up the parking lot, Giannis asked the female employee if he could film her, and she agreed — a move that benefitted Chick-Fil-A enormously. He went live on Instagram to film his order. He asked for 50 nuggets — “not 51, not 49” in recognition of the 50 points he scored in the final game. To accompany this has ordered a “large drink, no ice with half-Sprite-half-lemonade.”

150,000 people watched him place the order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485Kqd_0bVo5DVM00
Screen shot of Twitter post

“I was supposed to be in Vegas right now partying, but I’m here ordering Chick-fil-A.”

Slam dunk — the MVP of influencers

The video generated 47 posts across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, with a combined 36.3M impressions in the first couple of days. MVPindex, a “data-driven omnichannel measurement and valuation for the sports and entertainment industry," calculated the video earned Chick-fil-A almost $300,000 in brand value. With zero outlay.

When he was made aware of the value he was delivering to the brand, Giannis quickly tried to take advantage of the free exposure he was giving the company.

Of course, this led to more brand value for Chick-fil-A, whose marketing team must have been rubbing their chicken-grease-covered hands together with glee.

Free throw — using free PR

These marketing opportunities are brief, and there is only a tiny window for a business to take advantage of free PR. Wait too long or have one too many meetings on what to do next, and the chance is gone.

Chick-Fil-A’s are franchises, and it was the Pewaukee franchise that jumped onto Giannis’ tweet quickly. They replied to him saying, “I think we can arrange something ….”

Soon after, they announced a new beverage would be added to their menu.

“We all know this drink by now … and it officially has a name! The 50–50 (half sprite & half Chick-fil-A lemonade) is the official drink of CHAMPIONS! Stop by today to snag this winning blend!”

There were too many exclamation points in the post, but the idea was great. Other locations across Milwaukee followed suit.

It was quick thinking to launch a product to capitalize on the tweets.

Steal — the opposition jumps in

The good thing about social media is anyone can jump on board. And in this case, a few other companies tried to steal the opportunity by responding to Giannis.

First up was Wingstop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m35ue_0bVo5DVM00
Screen shot of Twitter post

Then a local Milwaukee restaurant, Culver’s in Shorewood, came off the bench and into the action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhK49_0bVo5DVM00
Screen shot of Twitter post

The advantage Culver’s had over Wingstop's was that they were local, and this garnered the store extensive local press. The store then followed it up by updating its outdoor signage.

The owner made a clever marketing move as it received extensive coverage and tapped into the demographic most likely to be influenced by Giannis.

People who lived in Milwaukee.

Trade — Lebron leaves McDonald's

Elite athletes and fast food don’t necessarily make a good team. Take the example of Lebron James and McDonald's.

In 2010 Lebron James signed a deal with the fast-food giant saying at the time of the press announcement they “share some of the same core values,” and he liked their “wholesome image.”

It seems those core values didn't extend to actually eating the food. At a press conference in 2015, James told the media that he gave up McDonald's years earlier in a bid to improve his athletic performance.

As soon as he said that, Lebron knew he had made a mistake and quickly backpedaled stating, he had McDonald’s, “every day….I had it this morning. Egg-and-sausage McMuffin. All-day.”

Yeah, nice try, Lebron. It was too late to retract the statement. And besides, no one eats Egg and sausage McMuffins. No one!

Apparently, the sponsorship deal wasn't a fit, and soon after, James broke his agreement with McDonald’s, costing him $15 million. Of course, the man earns a lot of money in endorsements, but that would have hurt.

But not as bad as actually eating McDonald’s every day.

The post-game analysis

In my opinion, the key to going viral is authenticity, whether you are a celebrity or a regular person.

This is why the initial post by Giannis and his subsequent tweet has got so much attention. Yes, he has a big following, and many posts will gain traction, but it more than likely would have faded away quickly if it was a sponsored post.

The fact that Giannis did a spontaneous live stream and followed up with a request for free food gave authenticity and genuineness to them.

Chick-Fil-A also played it well by adding the new menu item, allowing fans of Giannis to order the exact item as their hero. It has already proven to be very popular as fans are swept up in the euphoria of an NBA title for the team for the first time since 1971.

Finally, Culver’s Shorewood managed to get in on the marketing opportunity without spending a cent — although their food bill may be high if Giannis takes them up on their offer.

In a time where every second person seems to be an influencer and brands get approached for free products in return for exposure, it is nice to see an unplanned post get extensive coverage.

And Giannis has managed to make Chick-Fil-A an NBA MVP alongside him. Who would have thought?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5f044cc44865a5c2525f92149bf992a6.blob

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
6881 followers
Loading

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Town Closed! COVID shuts down small Texan town.

As COVID continues to ravage cities across Texas, spare a thought for the small Texan town of Iraan in West Texas. With a population of just 1200 people, the town has had over 50 positive cases in the last two weeks, and nearly half the town has been affected. This has led to the closures of the school district and local businesses. In effect, the whole town has been forced to close down.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Matthew McConaughey is glad that Texas Gov Abbott is alright, alright, alright.

"Glad you’re now testing negative for Covid Governor Abbott. Thank you for mentioning that the vaccination you received made your infection brief and mild." Matthew McConaughey.Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

Which Texas counties have the highest COVID death rates?

People across Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Why wasn't Texas Gov Abbott wearing a mask when he contracted COVID?

"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently." Mark Miner, a spokesman for Texas Governor Greg Abbott.Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

One third of Texans will donate to help build the border wall. Will you?

When Donald Trump was campaigning in the 2016 Presidential race, the wall was one of his most significant talking points. Every press conference seemed to reference building a border wall between the United States and Mexico.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Which animal kills more Texans than any other?

Everything in Texas is bigger. Unfortunately, this also includes the number of people killed by animals. According to data from the CDC collated over 14 years, 356 Texans were killed by animals. While this number isn't that great (you are ten times more likely to be killed in a car accident), it is still way ahead of any other state. In fact, the state ranked second, California had 212 deaths as a result of animals, and 85 percent of states had less than 100.Read full story
8 comments
Austin, TX

No Vaccination? You may not be allowed into ACL this year

First, it was Willie Nelson. Now it is the Austin City Limits Festival. As the COVID cases continue to rise in Texas and hospitals across Texas are overwhelmed, some businesses are wanting proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from their patrons.Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Houston Mayor calls Texas Lt Gov Patrick "offensive". Do you agree?

On Thursday media spread claims that Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick had made racist comments. He had appeared on Fox News and, in an interview with Laura Ingraham, said,. "The Democrats like to blame Republicans. Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90 percent of them voted for Democrats…They’re doing nothing for the African American community that has a significant high number of unvaccinated people, so they need to address that.”Read full story
13 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 5 Best Food Chains That Have Opened In San Antonio In 2021

San Antonio's reputation as an important market for restaurants continues to grow as national and global food chains continue to open locations in San Antonio. With more options entering the San Antonio restaurant food scene, let's take a look at seven recent openings.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Is Texas Gov Abbott Pushing the Conservative Agenda In Texas Too Far?

Greg Abbott seems to be "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires." I love Texas. And when talking to out-of-state friends, defend Texas as much as I can, but lately, I have been getting comments about Governor Greg Abbott that poses questions. Such is Abbott trying to make Texas too conservative? Is he pushing Texas to the extreme, right?Read full story
244 comments
San Antonio, TX

Fitness Report: My Favourite San Antonio Workout

Alison and Danny GalvanImage courtesy of Energy X Fitness. I'll admit I don't like gyms. They can be intimidating to work out in, and many have competitive atmospheres where big muscled men try to outdo each other.Read full story

Texas Republican dies after anti-vaccination post. Should he have got the vaccine?

Texas is in the grip of a COVID pandemic. Yet, Texas Governor Greg Abbott refuses to change his stance on masks, preferring to push Texans to manage their own health- primarily through vaccination.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Do you really need to wear a mask in Texas? Here is the latest

“I just wanted to apologize to all those parents, school administrators, the superheroes that we call teachers for what someone called the equivalent to a legal tug of war, unfortunately where our children are right in the middle,” District Judge Antonia Arteaga.Read full story
26 comments
Texas State

Ken Paxton is defeated again in Texas Supreme Court

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton suffered another defeat today in their war on masks as theTexas Supreme Court rejected AG Ken Paxton's bid to ban school districts’ mask mandates.Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Did Abbott Deserve to Catch COVID?

As the news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's positive COVID test spread across the United States today, the question many people are asking is, "did he deserve to get COVID?" That may sound harsh, but with COVID cases surging in Texas, hospitals are overwhelmed, and county officials are battling Abbott and Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton in court.Read full story
43 comments
Austin, TX

The new crazy sport taking over Austin

You may have been walking through Zilker Park in Austin and have noticed a group of people playing a strange game. Kicking and bouncing an oval ball, tackling and hitting each other without padding, and jumping on opponents' shoulders.Read full story
Texas State

Texas hospital crisis. Cases up 400% as ICU beds run short

According to the latest Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) data, COVID-19 hospitalization and case numbers in Texas are at crisis levels. The rise is due to the new highly transmissible delta variant as well as the fact that 45% of Texans are still not fully vaccinated.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Willie Nelson Requires Vaccination Proof Even If Texas Gov Abbott Doesn't

The COVID battle continues to rage in Texas. Well, a couple of battles, actually. One is the battle to stop the growing spread of Delta, which is threatening to overrun Texas. The other is over masks and vaccination.Read full story
115 comments
Texas State

No More Liquor? Texas Governor Abbott Threatens To Pull Liquor Licences

As COVID-19 continues to ravage Texas and cases escalate, some businesses are looking to protect their customers by requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Unfortunately for them, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter. Now was as the COVID crisis escalates, Governor Abbott says he will pull the liquor license of any restaurant with vaccine requirements.Read full story
1283 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy