Texas hospital crisis. Cases up 400% as ICU beds run short

According to the latest Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) data , COVID-19 hospitalization and case numbers in Texas are at crisis levels. The rise is due to the new highly transmissible delta variant as well as the fact that 45% of Texans are still not fully vaccinated.

Texas hospitals are overwhelmed and under pressure. Texas is split into 22 trauma service areas, and over half of them reported less than 10 ICU beds available. With close to 10,000 COVID-19 patients filling the state’s ICUs, the hospital system in Texas is at a tipping point.

“This is a very unique time in American history. Due to the dire health consequences of COVID-19, we must take every step we can to save Texans’ lives,” TMA President E. Linda Villarreal

The situation is so bad in some hospitals that they are prepping tents for the overflow of patients after a surge in Covid-19 cases filled its hospitals to the verge of capacity.

Last week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to help Texas fight the third wave of COVID-19. Abbott directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from outside Texas to assist with a severe staff shortage. Additionally, he asked the Texas Hospital Association to request that hospitals postpone all elective medical procedures voluntarily.

The Texas Hospital Association welcomed the move.

As hospitals grapple with the extreme spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Texas Hospital Association applauds Gov. Abbott’s movement to re-engage the state in COVID-19 staffing. This help could not come fast enough. Many hospitals have already idled non-essential services and are diverting patients to extend staffing capability. We look forward to a swift influx of out-of-state personnel, coordinated by the state through staffing agencies. The hospital industry is losing frontline staff, particularly nurses, to burnout and illness; many have left the profession due to the extreme nature of the work during a relentless pandemic. The Texas Hospital Association looks forward to being at the table to determine the best way to quickly tackle and execute state-coordinated staffing, and how best to use available dollars to fund this life-saving work.

Two hospitals in East Texas have moved to “disaster documentation,” where they lessen the documentation required for nurses to complete so they can spend more time with patients. Both UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Health made this move last week due to a massive increase in cases and a shortage in staff.

Their lack of staff and beds also has a follow-on to non-COVID patients. For example, FOX News reported, a Texas man, Joel Valdez, who was shot six times a week ago is still awaiting surgery at a Houston hospital, where doctors are struggling to keep up with the COVID-19 cases. This means non-COVID cases, even extreme ones such as gunshot wounds, are pushed back.

A spokesperson from the Harris Health System said that Ben Taub Hospital is currently operating with an ICU at 98% capacity, and the staff couldn't keep up.

"In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases overwhelming the hospitals of Harris Health System, our medical experts review all surgical cases throughout the day to determine the acuity level and patient’s overall condition. Due to strained resources, surgical patients are being prioritized based on several factors, which unfortunately may result in a delay of non-emergent surgical procedures. Harris Health and its medical partners are working diligently to provide the best possible care during these difficult times." Amanda Callaway from the Harris Health System

It is sad to see the Texas hospital system under such enormous pressure. Hopefully, the vaccination rates rise, and we can see a reduction in the number of cases and give our medical professionals a well-earned break.

Readers, what do you think?

