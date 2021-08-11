Masks Are Back In San Antonio Schools As Abbott Defeated In Court Hearing

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

“I don’t do this lightly.”

With those words, Judge Antonia Arteaga approved a lawsuit filed by San Antonio and Bexar County earlier today. The lawsuit heard in Texas’s 57th Civil District Court was a request for a temporary restraining order to allow schools to enforce a mask mandate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been steadfast in his policy of no mask mandates in Texas schools despite rapidly increasing hospitalizations sending Texas hospitals into crisis. However, local governments, including those in San Antonio, have been seeking approval to require indoor masking.

The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until another court hearing currently scheduled for next Monday.

The ruling by Judge Arteaga allows the city and county to “immediately issue an order requiring masks in public schools and requiring quarantine if an unvaccinated student is determined to be in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.” As a result, face masks will be required for employees of Bexar County and San Antonio and visitors to city and county facilities.

The San Antonio Independent School District was quick to enforce the new rule with a post to Twitter.

Beginning Wed Aug. 11, all students and staff are required to wear a mask while at school and work in compliance with the city and county. We stand by our local leaders who continue to prioritize the safety of our community based on expertise of health professionals and the CDC.

The North East Independent School District was quick to follow suit, also issuing a statement.

Effective immediately, North East ISD will comply with this health directive and masks will be required indoors at all schools and District facilities throughout the duration of this temporary restraining order.

San Antonio Mayor, Ron Nirenberg who, together with Nelson Wolff, County Judge of Bexar County, filed the lawsuit against Abbott, was also happy with the result.

Other Texas counties are also filing suits against Governor Abbott.

Yesterday Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins filed a temporary restraining order against Governor Abbott and gave local officials the ability to bring back mandatory mask mandates.

“The enemy is not each other. The enemy is the virus and we must all do all that we can to protect public health. School districts and government closest to the people should make decisions on how best to keep students and others safe.” Judge Clay Jenkins

Jenkins argued that “many people will unnecessarily get seriously ill or die” if officials don't have the option to enforce a mask mandate.

Last week, Houston Independent Schools District Superintendent Millard House II told reporters he would bring a mask mandate for consideration at the meeting on Thursday 12th. House released the following statement:

“The health and safety of our students and staff continue to be our guiding compass in all of our decisions. As a result, during tonight’s agenda review meeting, I announced that I will propose a mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors at all schools, buses, and facilities to be voted on next week by the Board of Education. The rate of COVID-19 cases is rising in our communities and Harris County is now at threat level red. We must remain vigilant and use every tool we have to keep this virus at bay. Therefore, the mask mandate will become effective upon Board approval during next Thursday’s board meeting on August 12. The mask mandate applies to everyone regardless of whether they are vaccinated. "

San Antonio may have paved the way for the other Texas counties to enforce masks in school.

