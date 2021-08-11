San Antonio, TX

Masks Are Back In San Antonio Schools As Abbott Defeated In Court Hearing

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlVAi_0bNwoZ2a00
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

“I don’t do this lightly.”

With those words, Judge Antonia Arteaga approved a lawsuit filed by San Antonio and Bexar County earlier today. The lawsuit heard in Texas’s 57th Civil District Court was a request for a temporary restraining order to allow schools to enforce a mask mandate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been steadfast in his policy of no mask mandates in Texas schools despite rapidly increasing hospitalizations sending Texas hospitals into crisis. However, local governments, including those in San Antonio, have been seeking approval to require indoor masking.

The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until another court hearing currently scheduled for next Monday.

The ruling by Judge Arteaga allows the city and county to “immediately issue an order requiring masks in public schools and requiring quarantine if an unvaccinated student is determined to be in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.” As a result, face masks will be required for employees of Bexar County and San Antonio and visitors to city and county facilities.

The San Antonio Independent School District was quick to enforce the new rule with a post to Twitter.

Beginning Wed Aug. 11, all students and staff are required to wear a mask while at school and work in compliance with the city and county. We stand by our local leaders who continue to prioritize the safety of our community based on expertise of health professionals and the CDC.

The North East Independent School District was quick to follow suit, also issuing a statement.

Effective immediately, North East ISD will comply with this health directive and masks will be required indoors at all schools and District facilities throughout the duration of this temporary restraining order. 

San Antonio Mayor, Ron Nirenberg who, together with Nelson Wolff, County Judge of Bexar County, filed the lawsuit against Abbott, was also happy with the result.

Other Texas counties are also filing suits against Governor Abbott.

Yesterday Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins filed a temporary restraining order against Governor Abbott and gave local officials the ability to bring back mandatory mask mandates.

The enemy is not each other. The enemy is the virus and we must all do all that we can to protect public health. School districts and government closest to the people should make decisions on how best to keep students and others safe.” Judge Clay Jenkins

Jenkins argued that “many people will unnecessarily get seriously ill or die” if officials don't have the option to enforce a mask mandate.

Last week, Houston Independent Schools District Superintendent Millard House II told reporters he would bring a mask mandate for consideration at the meeting on Thursday 12th. House released the following statement:

The health and safety of our students and staff continue to be our guiding compass in all of our decisions. As a result, during tonight’s agenda review meeting, I announced that I will propose a mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors at all schools, buses, and facilities to be voted on next week by the Board of Education. The rate of COVID-19 cases is rising in our communities and Harris County is now at threat level red. We must remain vigilant and use every tool we have to keep this virus at bay. Therefore, the mask mandate will become effective upon Board approval during next Thursday’s board meeting on August 12. The mask mandate applies to everyone regardless of whether they are vaccinated. "

San Antonio may have paved the way for the other Texas counties to enforce masks in school.

Readers, what do you think? Are you glad that the lawsuit was approved and San Antonio schools can enforce masks? Or do you agree with Governor Abbott that masks are no longer required?

Let us know your thoughts in the comment below.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 12

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5f044cc44865a5c2525f92149bf992a6.blob

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
6196 followers
Loading

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Is This The Next Texas Civil War?

“The rebellion is spreading across the state,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. The battlelines in Texas have been drawn. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are on one side. On the other side are city mayors and school superintendents. The war is over masks.Read full story
58 comments
Texas State

The War on Abbott: Texas Officials Defying the Governor

There will not be any government-imposed shutdownsor mask mandates,” Gov. Abbott. Those were the words recently stated by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Having imposed shutdowns and masks in 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Abbott was determined not to bring them back.Read full story
27 comments
Texas State

War On Vaccines: Texas GOP Official Dies After Anti-Vaccination Post

Texas is in the grip of a COVID pandemic. Yet, Texas Governor Greg Abbott refuses to change his stance on masks, preferring to push Texans to manage their own health- primarily through vaccination.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas In Crisis As Governor Abbott Plays The Violin

As Texas hit its highest daily rate for COVID cases since February, Governor Abbott was playing the violin, seemingly oblivious. He tweeted, "A great Day in Austin County. These group of patriots are doing their part to keep Texas RED."Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

Is Abbott's Inaction Leading to A Surge in Texas COVID cases?

“Going forward, in Texas, there will not be any government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates,” Everyone already knows what to do.” With those words in a speech made in Dallas this week, Tex Governor Greg Abbott again made it clear his stance on handling the current COVID pandemic.Read full story
380 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Hospitals Overrun! Baby With COVID Turned Away

COVID-19 cases in Houston continue to rise, and hospitals are failing to keep up. Today, this was sadly illustrated when an 11-month-old girl suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms was turned away from Lyndon B Johnson Hospital in Houston.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

The War On Masks: Largest School District in Texas Set to Defy Abbott

COVID-19 cases have taken a sharp increase across Texas over the last few weeks, thanks to the new Delta variant. Across the country, many states are bringing back mask mandates.Read full story
374 comments
Texas State

Is Abbott Responsible for Texas Trumping New York in COVID Deaths?

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the United States, New York City was the hardest hit. As the rest of us in Texas watched on, NYC saw a rise in COVID cases, eventually leading to the city being shut down and put in lockdown.Read full story
22 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Teens Rob a Dead Man And Film It For Social Media

Teenagers are obsessed with posting photos and videos on social media in the hope of going viral. Two San Antonio teens reached new lows this week when they admitted to stealing a necklace and a charm on Monday morning from the body of a 25-year-old man who had committed suicide. The man was later identified as Marcus Adams.Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Texas Health System Under Pressure From COVID Surge

“We are running out of time and our community must act now. Our ICU capacity is reaching a critical point where the level of risk to the entire community has significantly increased, and not just to those who are needing treatment for COVID. If we fail to come together as a community now, we jeopardize the lives of loved ones who might need critical care.”Read full story
7 comments
Austin, TX

Trump's Influence Over The Republican Party May Have Ended

A special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas today to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Should Texas Students Wear Masks Again?

Well, in some states across the country, they are. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the surge of the new Delta variant, several states have reintroduced mask mandates. At this stage, this does not include Texas, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott remains steadfast in his belief the way to defeat the current COVID-10 outbreak is through vaccination, not by wearing masks.Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Mayor Pleads For Vaccination. Should He Be Allowed To Push A Mask Mandate?

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. Just as the people of San Antonio thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind them, the new Delta variant of the virus has taken hold throughout Texas. According to Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, hospitals in Central Texas are seeing an “incredible increase” in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 and placed in ICUs. Earlier this week, San Antonio hospitalizations reached 418 people, which is a significant increase over the beginning of the month.Read full story
10 comments
Austin, TX

The Sport From Down Under Taking Over Austin

You may have been walking through Zilker Park in Austin and have noticed a group of people playing a strange game. Kicking and bouncing an oval ball, tackling and hitting each other without padding, and jumping on opponents' shoulders.Read full story
Harris County, TX

Should Harris County Make Masks Mandatory Again?

People across Harris County and indeed Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Texas Is In Big Trouble! Counties Are Moving Back to Stage 4 Restrictions

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. People across Texas thought 2021 was going to be different. After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our state in 2020, this year was supposed to be different.Read full story
295 comments
Texas State

Did Texas Governor Abbott Catch COVID-19?

That was the question concerned family and friends of Texas Governor Greg Abbott were asking today for a few hours due to a minor health scare. Abbott was forced to take a COVID test after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The increased cases of the Delta variant across Texas and the country led to extra concern.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Health Alert: The 3 Texas Counties With the Highest COVID Death Rates

People across Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Says No To Mask Mandate. Is That The Best Decision?

Abbott says it would be "inappropriate" to force Texans to wear a face mask. As the new Delta variant starts to spread across Texas as it has in much of the world- Texans began to ask if Governor Greg Abbott would bring back a mask mandate.Read full story
52 comments

Comments / 12

Community Policy