Is Abbott's Inaction Leading to A Surge in Texas COVID cases?

“Going forward, in Texas, there will not be any government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates,” Everyone already knows what to do.” With those words in a speech made in Dallas this week, Tex Governor Greg Abbott again made it clear his stance on handling the current COVID pandemic.

This is despite a massive increase in COVID cases across Texas. Over the last seven days, there have been 13,063 new COVID cases in Texas. This is the highest seven-day average seen since early February. Chief State Epidemiologist at the Texas Department of State Health Services, Jennifer Shuford, says that "the case counts are increasing at an astonishing rate."

Across the country, many states are bringing back restrictions focusing on masks for children returning to school. However, Governor Abbott has clearly stated he will not be bringing back mask mandates. In fact, Abbott issued an executive order that allowed for $1000 fines for any businesses that enforced mask or vaccine mandates.

Another state following the same path as Texas is Florida under their Governor Ron DeSantis. So is it just a coincidence that over one-third of all new COVID cases are in Texas or Florida?

“We’ve been living this pandemic now for a year-and-a-half. We thought we had seen the worst of it with those first two pandemic waves that we experienced. This third wave that we’re having right now in Texas is showing a very steep increase in cases and hospitalizations, as great or even steeper than what we were seeing with those first two waves.” Chief State Epidemiologist Jennifer Shuford from the Texas Department of State Health Services

The message from Abbott remains firmly on people getting the vaccination, with only 44% of Texans fully vaccinated. It is a message being heavily pushed across the country by leaders, including President Joe Biden.

It is mainly unvaccinated Texans that are being admitted to the hospital. Houston is one city that is feeling the strain on hospitals with an 11-month-old baby with COVID turned away from five Houston hospitals due to lack of pediatric beds.

“Hospitalisations across the Texas Medical Center are escalating at a pace we have not observed since the highest Covid-19 peak in summer 2020. The impact of unvaccinated individuals is widespread and encouraging the continued spread of Covid-19.”Texas Medical Center CEO Bill McKeon

As of Sunday, there were 439,041 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Houston/Harris County and 5101 deaths, while 350,987 people have been fully vaccinated.

The hospital situation in Austin is just as bad. In a city of over 2 million people, there are just six vacant ICU beds.

San Antonio mayor Julian Castro is clearly not impressed with Abbott's inaction on the surging cases.

As schools in Texas return, the focus has been on whether masks should be mandated to school children. Unfortunately, as Abbott chooses not to mandate, some school districts are looking to defy his orders and mandate masks.

Houston Independent Schools District Superintendent Millard House II told reporters he would bring a mask mandate for consideration at next Thursday's meeting. House released the following statement:

“The health and safety of our students and staff continue to be our guiding compass in all of our decisions. As a result, during tonight’s agenda review meeting, I announced that I will propose a mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors at all schools, buses, and facilities to be voted on next week by the Board of Education. The rate of COVID-19 cases is rising in our communities and Harris County is now at threat level red. We must remain vigilant and use every tool we have to keep this virus at bay. Therefore, the mask mandate will become effective upon Board approval during next Thursday’s board meeting on August 12. The mask mandate applies to everyone regardless of whether they are vaccinated. "

Epidemiologist & health economist Eric Feigl Ding highlighted an inconsistency with the health policy of Texas schools. He posted that "schools in Texas no longer have to notify other classroom students’ parents about COVID-19 cases, but yes notify for lice."

Will Governor Abbott remain steadfast on his no mask mandate policy? Will the increase in cases and pressure on the Texas hospital system force a rethink? What do you think? Do you agree with Abbott, or is it time to change policy in the rise of the Delta variant?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

