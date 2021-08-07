Houston, TX

Houston Hospitals Overrun! Baby With COVID Turned Away

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mB3om_0bKQHtWa00
Photo by Aikomo Opeyemi on Unsplash

COVID-19 cases in Houston continue to rise, and hospitals are failing to keep up. Today, this was sadly illustrated when an 11-month-old girl suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms was turned away from Lyndon B Johnson Hospital in Houston.

There were no other pediatric beds available in any other Houston Hospital, and so the poor infant was flown to a hospital in Temple over 150 miles away.

"We are back beyond our pre-pandemic volumes at LBJ,” hospital administrator Patricia Darnauer

The surge in COVID cases is overrunning hospitals across Houston. Harris Health admitted 336 Covid-19 patients on Thursday. Across Texas, there were 17,534 new cases reported on Thursday, and there are fears that things will get even worse.

Harris Health includes 18 community health centers, five same-day clinics, five school-based clinics, three multi-specialty clinic locations, a dental center and dialysis center, mobile health units, and two full-service hospitals.  According to Harris Health spokeswoman, Amanda Callaway at least half of the ICU patients have the virus. "Couple that with normal emergency needs, and it's overwhelming the system," she said.

There is a clear trend in those requiring hospitalization- up to 95% of them are unvaccinated. For example, of the 9000 deaths from COVID-19 in Texas since February, 99.5% were unvaccinated.

As vaccination rates in Texas lag behind the rest of the country, Texas health officials are also pleading with Texans to come forward and get vaccinated.

The frustrating part for us is that so many people here are not getting the vaccine. We want people to give a damn about themselves and their loved ones. We want people to grow up and think like adults.”  Faisal N. Masud, the medical director of critical care at Houston Methodist

Fortunately, the baby, later identified as Ava Amira Rivera, is now doing well. Ava no longer requires a breathing machine and is resting with her mom.

"Like us, a lot of the children's hospitals are at or near capacity. That's where we are a lot of days right now. We, fortunately, once they reached out to us, although we're a long way away, were able to help her. With the Delta variant we certainly are seeing just more infectivity across the population that includes kids, that includes infants as well," Dr. Dominic Lucia, a pediatric emergency physician and chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center -- Temple

Yesterday Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo raised the county's COVID threat level from orange "significant" to red "severe."

Despite the alarming increase in COVID cases and the strain on the Houston hospital system, Governor Abbott, at this stage, seems reluctant to reintroduce a mask mandate or restrictions.

Everyone has had more than a year to master all of the same strategies that they can choose of what’s best for them and their family members. We’re past the time of government mandates. We’re into the time for personal responsibility.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Readers, what do you think? Will the story of an 11-month-old baby being turned away from a Houston hospital give Abbott food for thought? Will a mask mandate or new restrictions be required to try and ease the burden on Houston hospitals. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5f044cc44865a5c2525f92149bf992a6.blob

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
6163 followers
Loading

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Is This The Next Texas Civil War?

“The rebellion is spreading across the state,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. The battlelines in Texas have been drawn. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are on one side. On the other side are city mayors and school superintendents. The war is over masks.Read full story
9 comments
San Antonio, TX

Masks Are Back In San Antonio Schools As Abbott Defeated In Court Hearing

With those words, Judge Antonia Arteaga approved a lawsuit filed by San Antonio and Bexar County earlier today. The lawsuit heard in Texas’s 57th Civil District Court was a request for a temporary restraining order to allow schools to enforce a mask mandate.Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

The War on Abbott: Texas Officials Defying the Governor

There will not be any government-imposed shutdownsor mask mandates,” Gov. Abbott. Those were the words recently stated by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Having imposed shutdowns and masks in 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Abbott was determined not to bring them back.Read full story
27 comments
Texas State

War On Vaccines: Texas GOP Official Dies After Anti-Vaccination Post

Texas is in the grip of a COVID pandemic. Yet, Texas Governor Greg Abbott refuses to change his stance on masks, preferring to push Texans to manage their own health- primarily through vaccination.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas In Crisis As Governor Abbott Plays The Violin

As Texas hit its highest daily rate for COVID cases since February, Governor Abbott was playing the violin, seemingly oblivious. He tweeted, "A great Day in Austin County. These group of patriots are doing their part to keep Texas RED."Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

Is Abbott's Inaction Leading to A Surge in Texas COVID cases?

“Going forward, in Texas, there will not be any government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates,” Everyone already knows what to do.” With those words in a speech made in Dallas this week, Tex Governor Greg Abbott again made it clear his stance on handling the current COVID pandemic.Read full story
380 comments
Texas State

The War On Masks: Largest School District in Texas Set to Defy Abbott

COVID-19 cases have taken a sharp increase across Texas over the last few weeks, thanks to the new Delta variant. Across the country, many states are bringing back mask mandates.Read full story
373 comments
Texas State

Is Abbott Responsible for Texas Trumping New York in COVID Deaths?

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the United States, New York City was the hardest hit. As the rest of us in Texas watched on, NYC saw a rise in COVID cases, eventually leading to the city being shut down and put in lockdown.Read full story
22 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Teens Rob a Dead Man And Film It For Social Media

Teenagers are obsessed with posting photos and videos on social media in the hope of going viral. Two San Antonio teens reached new lows this week when they admitted to stealing a necklace and a charm on Monday morning from the body of a 25-year-old man who had committed suicide. The man was later identified as Marcus Adams.Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Texas Health System Under Pressure From COVID Surge

“We are running out of time and our community must act now. Our ICU capacity is reaching a critical point where the level of risk to the entire community has significantly increased, and not just to those who are needing treatment for COVID. If we fail to come together as a community now, we jeopardize the lives of loved ones who might need critical care.”Read full story
7 comments
Austin, TX

Trump's Influence Over The Republican Party May Have Ended

A special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas today to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Should Texas Students Wear Masks Again?

Well, in some states across the country, they are. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the surge of the new Delta variant, several states have reintroduced mask mandates. At this stage, this does not include Texas, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott remains steadfast in his belief the way to defeat the current COVID-10 outbreak is through vaccination, not by wearing masks.Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Mayor Pleads For Vaccination. Should He Be Allowed To Push A Mask Mandate?

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. Just as the people of San Antonio thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind them, the new Delta variant of the virus has taken hold throughout Texas. According to Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, hospitals in Central Texas are seeing an “incredible increase” in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 and placed in ICUs. Earlier this week, San Antonio hospitalizations reached 418 people, which is a significant increase over the beginning of the month.Read full story
10 comments
Austin, TX

The Sport From Down Under Taking Over Austin

You may have been walking through Zilker Park in Austin and have noticed a group of people playing a strange game. Kicking and bouncing an oval ball, tackling and hitting each other without padding, and jumping on opponents' shoulders.Read full story
Harris County, TX

Should Harris County Make Masks Mandatory Again?

People across Harris County and indeed Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Texas Is In Big Trouble! Counties Are Moving Back to Stage 4 Restrictions

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. People across Texas thought 2021 was going to be different. After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our state in 2020, this year was supposed to be different.Read full story
291 comments
Texas State

Did Texas Governor Abbott Catch COVID-19?

That was the question concerned family and friends of Texas Governor Greg Abbott were asking today for a few hours due to a minor health scare. Abbott was forced to take a COVID test after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The increased cases of the Delta variant across Texas and the country led to extra concern.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Health Alert: The 3 Texas Counties With the Highest COVID Death Rates

People across Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Says No To Mask Mandate. Is That The Best Decision?

Abbott says it would be "inappropriate" to force Texans to wear a face mask. As the new Delta variant starts to spread across Texas as it has in much of the world- Texans began to ask if Governor Greg Abbott would bring back a mask mandate.Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy