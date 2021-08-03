San Antonio Teens Rob a Dead Man And Film It For Social Media

Image from twitter

Teenagers are obsessed with posting photos and videos on social media in the hope of going viral.

Two San Antonio teens reached new lows this week when they admitted to stealing a necklace and a charm on Monday morning from the body of a 25-year-old man who had committed suicide. The man was later identified as Marcus Adams.

What made this shocking act even worse was that they filmed the act and posted the video on social media platform Snapchat.

"When my homicide sergeant pulled me aside and said 'I'm going to show you video that's going to be very, very disturbing,' and he showed me the video and it was, I'm, I'm shook! I am still shook. I'm disturbed by it." Sheriff Javier Salazar

The two girls, 17-year-old Bethany Martin and a 16-year-old friend who can't be named, found the body and, after filming the video, told a friend who then called the police to report the body.

The two San Antonio teens were arrested with the arrest report stating, "Investigators were able to identify the two females seen in the video as the individuals who initially discovered the decedent, and after speaking to them, they admitted they stole the necklace and charm from the decedent’s person. The suspects indicated that the necklace was disposed of but admitted to keeping the charm,"

The family members of Marcus Adams not only have to grieve his tragic death but the shock of the video being posted publicly.

“It’s bad enough to steal from the living. But to steal from the dead? He’s helpless. He’s no longer here. He couldn’t fight back,"Marcus Adams Sr.

Adams had been missing since July 25, before the two San Antonio teens found his body.

Snapchat removed the disturbing video, but it can still be found online. Unfortunately, many people are searching for the video or posting for links to be shared. I have chosen not to share the video link in this article out of respect for the family and friends of Adams.

It is a sad indictment on society that people will film anything to try and get views on social media.

