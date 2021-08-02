San Antonio, TX

Texas Health System Under Pressure From COVID Surge

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmFJH_0bFeqgTh00
Photo by amirreza jambi on Unsplash

We are running out of time and our community must act now. Our ICU capacity is reaching a critical point where the level of risk to the entire community has significantly increased, and not just to those who are needing treatment for COVID. If we fail to come together as a community now, we jeopardize the lives of loved ones who might need critical care.”

Those words from Dr. Desmar Walkes, the City of Austin's medical director/health authority, are a reminder that Texas's battle with COVID is ongoing. Dr. Walkes says the hospitals in Austin, Texas, are under extraordinary pressure, as are the cities healthcare professionals as the new Delta variant sees a spike in cases. In addition, other cities across Texas, such as San Antonio, are struggling due to a nursing shortage.

Last week, Texas overtook New York in the number of deaths from COVID. This is an alarming figure considering New York was hit hard early in the pandemic and at one stage had 29,000 more deaths than Texas. Sadly Texas has since made up that gap.

This could be down to the different approaches that New York and Texas took in containing the pandemic. Spencer Fox, associate director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, was critical of the strategy taken in Texas.

"They (New York) enacted really strong, precautionary measures that overall are well based in the available science. It seems that many of the Texas policies were put in place to try and prevent health care collapse rather than trying to prevent transmission." Spencer Fox, associate director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium

It is a sad story for Texas, which has recorded 53,275 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, placing it only behind California.

Governor Abbott, at this stage, seems reluctant to reintroduce a mask mandate or restrictions.


Everyone has had more than a year to master all of the same strategies that they can choose of what’s best for them and their family members. We’re past the time of government mandates. We’re into the time for personal responsibility.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott

There is a clear trend in those requiring hospitalization- up to 95% of them are unvaccinated. For example, of the 9000 deaths from COVID-19 in Texas since February, 99.5% were unvaccinated.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is one Texas leader who has urged people to get vaccinated.

Texas health officials are also pleading with Texans to come forward and get vaccinated.

The frustrating part for us is that so many people here are not getting the vaccine. We want people to give a damn about themselves and their loved ones. We want people to grow up and think like adults.”  Faisal N. Masud, the medical director of critical care at Houston Methodist

UT Health East Texas Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Cummins is also frustrated at the rise in hospitalization due to people not getting vaccinated.

It’s extremely frustrating to see this when we know it’s preventable. The thought that people are choosing to not get vaccinated for political reasons, thereby putting the health and welfare of their friends, their loved ones, at risk, is just extremely difficult for me to believe,”

With new variants of COVID-19 leading to an increase in serious illness, will the Texas health system be able to cope. Medical professionals have endured a long, tiring 18 months, and just when there was light at the end of the tunnel- they are facing a new challenge.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 7

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5f044cc44865a5c2525f92149bf992a6.blob

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
6029 followers
Loading

More from Ash Jurberg

Houston, TX

Houston Hospitals Overrun! Baby With COVID Turned Away

COVID-19 cases in Houston continue to rise, and hospitals are failing to keep up. Today, this was sadly illustrated when an 11-month-old girl suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms was turned away from Lyndon B Johnson Hospital in Houston.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

The War On Masks: Largest School District in Texas Set to Defy Abbott

COVID-19 cases have taken a sharp increase across Texas over the last few weeks, thanks to the new Delta variant. Across the country, many states are bringing back mask mandates.Read full story
372 comments
Texas State

Is Abbott Responsible for Texas Trumping New York in COVID Deaths?

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the United States, New York City was the hardest hit. As the rest of us in Texas watched on, NYC saw a rise in COVID cases, eventually leading to the city being shut down and put in lockdown.Read full story
22 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Teens Rob a Dead Man And Film It For Social Media

Teenagers are obsessed with posting photos and videos on social media in the hope of going viral. Two San Antonio teens reached new lows this week when they admitted to stealing a necklace and a charm on Monday morning from the body of a 25-year-old man who had committed suicide. The man was later identified as Marcus Adams.Read full story
9 comments
Austin, TX

Trump's Influence Over The Republican Party May Have Ended

A special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas today to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Should Texas Students Wear Masks Again?

Well, in some states across the country, they are. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the surge of the new Delta variant, several states have reintroduced mask mandates. At this stage, this does not include Texas, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott remains steadfast in his belief the way to defeat the current COVID-10 outbreak is through vaccination, not by wearing masks.Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Mayor Pleads For Vaccination. Should He Be Allowed To Push A Mask Mandate?

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. Just as the people of San Antonio thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind them, the new Delta variant of the virus has taken hold throughout Texas. According to Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, hospitals in Central Texas are seeing an “incredible increase” in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 and placed in ICUs. Earlier this week, San Antonio hospitalizations reached 418 people, which is a significant increase over the beginning of the month.Read full story
10 comments
Austin, TX

The Sport From Down Under Taking Over Austin

You may have been walking through Zilker Park in Austin and have noticed a group of people playing a strange game. Kicking and bouncing an oval ball, tackling and hitting each other without padding, and jumping on opponents' shoulders.Read full story
Harris County, TX

Should Harris County Make Masks Mandatory Again?

People across Harris County and indeed Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Texas Is In Big Trouble! Counties Are Moving Back to Stage 4 Restrictions

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. People across Texas thought 2021 was going to be different. After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our state in 2020, this year was supposed to be different.Read full story
290 comments
Texas State

Did Texas Governor Abbott Catch COVID-19?

That was the question concerned family and friends of Texas Governor Greg Abbott were asking today for a few hours due to a minor health scare. Abbott was forced to take a COVID test after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The increased cases of the Delta variant across Texas and the country led to extra concern.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Health Alert: The 3 Texas Counties With the Highest COVID Death Rates

People across Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Says No To Mask Mandate. Is That The Best Decision?

Abbott says it would be "inappropriate" to force Texans to wear a face mask. As the new Delta variant starts to spread across Texas as it has in much of the world- Texans began to ask if Governor Greg Abbott would bring back a mask mandate.Read full story
47 comments
Dallas, TX

The 9 Best Dallas Neighborhoods To Live In

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Is Greg Abbott Pushing the Conservative Agenda In Texas Too Far?

Greg Abbott seems to be "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires." I love Texas. And when talking to out-of-state friends, defend Texas as much as I can, but lately, I have been getting comments about Governor Greg Abbott that poses questions. Such is Abbott trying to make Texas too conservative? Is he pushing Texas to the extreme, right?Read full story
202 comments
Austin, TX

Animal Lovers of Austin, Your Help Is Needed

The Austin Animal Centre does great work offering shelter to dogs who are lost and yet to be claimed and seeking new homes for them. So today, they sent out an urgent please via Instagram to dog lovers of Austin.Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

The San Antonio Sisters To Cheer on At the Olympics

With the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally set to take place this week, there are two sisters that will be representing not only Team USA but also the city of San Antonio. Kelley and Courtney Hurley are from San Antonio and will be competing in the sport of fencing. Some people may remember the sisters won a Bronze Medal at the 2012 London Olympics, and ever since, they have been making San Antonio proud.Read full story
1 comments

Marketing Gone Mad: The Lego Gun Promotion That Has Outraged 50 Cent

Curtis Jackson, AKA 50 Cent, is no stranger to guns. He has had a checkered criminal past — including a couple of incidents that are related to guns. As a 19-year-old, he was arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine, and a starter’s pistol. For that, he was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Eight years later, he was arrested for illegal possession of a .25-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber pistol.Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 10 Best San Antonio Neighborhoods To Live In

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee. I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live.Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 7

Community Policy