Texas Health System Under Pressure From COVID Surge

“We are running out of time and our community must act now. Our ICU capacity is reaching a critical point where the level of risk to the entire community has significantly increased, and not just to those who are needing treatment for COVID. If we fail to come together as a community now, we jeopardize the lives of loved ones who might need critical care.”

Those words from Dr. Desmar Walkes, the City of Austin's medical director/health authority, are a reminder that Texas's battle with COVID is ongoing. Dr. Walkes says the hospitals in Austin, Texas, are under extraordinary pressure, as are the cities healthcare professionals as the new Delta variant sees a spike in cases. In addition, other cities across Texas, such as San Antonio, are struggling due to a nursing shortage.

Last week, Texas overtook New York in the number of deaths from COVID. This is an alarming figure considering New York was hit hard early in the pandemic and at one stage had 29,000 more deaths than Texas. Sadly Texas has since made up that gap.

This could be down to the different approaches that New York and Texas took in containing the pandemic. Spencer Fox, associate director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, was critical of the strategy taken in Texas.

"They (New York) enacted really strong, precautionary measures that overall are well based in the available science. It seems that many of the Texas policies were put in place to try and prevent health care collapse rather than trying to prevent transmission." Spencer Fox, associate director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium

It is a sad story for Texas, which has recorded 53,275 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, placing it only behind California.

Governor Abbott, at this stage, seems reluctant to reintroduce a mask mandate or restrictions.



“Everyone has had more than a year to master all of the same strategies that they can choose of what’s best for them and their family members. We’re past the time of government mandates. We’re into the time for personal responsibility.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott

There is a clear trend in those requiring hospitalization- up to 95% of them are unvaccinated. For example, of the 9000 deaths from COVID-19 in Texas since February, 99.5% were unvaccinated.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is one Texas leader who has urged people to get vaccinated.

Texas health officials are also pleading with Texans to come forward and get vaccinated.

“The frustrating part for us is that so many people here are not getting the vaccine. We want people to give a damn about themselves and their loved ones. We want people to grow up and think like adults.” Faisal N. Masud, the medical director of critical care at Houston Methodist

UT Health East Texas Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Cummins is also frustrated at the rise in hospitalization due to people not getting vaccinated.

“It’s extremely frustrating to see this when we know it’s preventable. The thought that people are choosing to not get vaccinated for political reasons, thereby putting the health and welfare of their friends, their loved ones, at risk, is just extremely difficult for me to believe,”

With new variants of COVID-19 leading to an increase in serious illness, will the Texas health system be able to cope. Medical professionals have endured a long, tiring 18 months, and just when there was light at the end of the tunnel- they are facing a new challenge.

