Trump's Influence Over The Republican Party May Have Ended

A special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas today to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Texas' 6th Congressional District was a battle of two candidates backed by two political powerhouses.

Supporting Susan Wright- the widow of Frank was former President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed Suan Wright in May. The other main contender was Republican Jake Ellzey, a freshman state representative who ran in 2018 but missed the Republican nomination for the seat in 2018. Ellzey was supported by the former Governor of Texas, and member of Trump's administration, Rick Perry.

Followers of American politics were less interested in Ellzey or Wright who both support the Republican-backed voter overhaul legislation in Texas but rather the battle between Republican heavyweights Perry and Trump.

Importantly would Trump still hold sway over Texas voters and influence them to vote for Wright.

"She will never let you down! Go out and vote for Susan Wright," Donald Trump

The Trump Factor

President Trump has always been popular in Texas amongst Republicans. Susan Wright heavily pushed the endorsement from Trump and introduced him at a virtual election-eve rally on Monday night.

Trump also recorded a robocall for Wright in the campaign's final days, and his super PAC, Make America Great Again Action, made a late $100,000 ad buy.

A lot of financial support for Wright came from the Club for Growth that spent $1.2 million on advertising attacking Ellzey's legislative record. Former Texas governor Perry described the group as “absolute trash.”

Republicans want a real conservative who will actually show up, not a serial opportunist with a record of missing votes and supporting higher taxes,” Club for Growth president David McIntosh

Heading into the election, it was expected that the Trump endorsement would be enough to secure victory for Wright.

The upset- end of the Trump magic?

The result didn't go to plan for either Wright or Trump as Jake Ellzey easily won the election. Ellzey was leading Wright by 2,530 votes, with 98 percent of the votes counted when Wright conceded the race.

CNN was succinct in what this means for Trump in Texas.

" the result showed the limits of his influence -- at least at the ballot box. On the trail, both candidates embraced his political agenda and there was little daylight between them on the policy front. The dividing lines, ultimately, formed around endorsements and alliances. "

Trump is still seen by many as the leader of the Republican Party, both nationally and in Texas, and the Congressional District 6 race was a test of his political clout since losing his presidency. The bulk of the Republican Party has backed Trump as the continued leader of the party. But this result may change their opinion as Trump didn't influence voters.

Readers, what do you think is it a small hiccup for Trump, or is this result in Texas the beginning of the end for Trump within the Republican Party?

