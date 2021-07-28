Austin, TX

Trump's Influence Over The Republican Party May Have Ended

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucaDa_0bAq8BqO00
Image from WikiCommons images

A special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas today to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Texas' 6th Congressional District was a battle of two candidates backed by two political powerhouses.

Supporting Susan Wright- the widow of Frank was former President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed Suan Wright in May. The other main contender was Republican Jake Ellzey, a freshman state representative who ran in 2018 but missed the Republican nomination for the seat in 2018. Ellzey was supported by the former Governor of Texas, and member of Trump's administration, Rick Perry.

Followers of American politics were less interested in Ellzey or Wright who both support the Republican-backed voter overhaul legislation in Texas but rather the battle between Republican heavyweights Perry and Trump.

Importantly would Trump still hold sway over Texas voters and influence them to vote for Wright.

"She will never let you down! Go out and vote for Susan Wright," Donald Trump

The Trump Factor

President Trump has always been popular in Texas amongst Republicans. Susan Wright heavily pushed the endorsement from Trump and introduced him at a virtual election-eve rally on Monday night.

Trump also recorded a robocall for Wright in the campaign's final days, and his super PAC, Make America Great Again Action, made a late $100,000 ad buy.

A lot of financial support for Wright came from the Club for Growth that spent $1.2 million on advertising attacking Ellzey's legislative record. Former Texas governor Perry described the group as “absolute trash.”

Republicans want a real conservative who will actually show up, not a serial opportunist with a record of missing votes and supporting higher taxes,” Club for Growth president David McIntosh

Heading into the election, it was expected that the Trump endorsement would be enough to secure victory for Wright.

The upset- end of the Trump magic?

The result didn't go to plan for either Wright or Trump as Jake Ellzey easily won the election. Ellzey was leading Wright by 2,530 votes, with 98 percent of the votes counted when Wright conceded the race.

CNN was succinct in what this means for Trump in Texas.

" the result showed the limits of his influence -- at least at the ballot box. On the trail, both candidates embraced his political agenda and there was little daylight between them on the policy front. The dividing lines, ultimately, formed around endorsements and alliances. "

Trump is still seen by many as the leader of the Republican Party, both nationally and in Texas, and the Congressional District 6 race was a test of his political clout since losing his presidency. The bulk of the Republican Party has backed Trump as the continued leader of the party. But this result may change their opinion as Trump didn't influence voters.

Readers, what do you think is it a small hiccup for Trump, or is this result in Texas the beginning of the end for Trump within the Republican Party?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 5

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5f044cc44865a5c2525f92149bf992a6.blob

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
5863 followers
Loading

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Is Abbott Responsible for Texas Trumping New York in COVID Deaths?

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the United States, New York City was the hardest hit. As the rest of us in Texas watched on, NYC saw a rise in COVID cases, eventually leading to the city being shut down and put in lockdown.Read full story
22 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Teens Rob a Dead Man And Film It For Social Media

Teenagers are obsessed with posting photos and videos on social media in the hope of going viral. Two San Antonio teens reached new lows this week when they admitted to stealing a necklace and a charm on Monday morning from the body of a 25-year-old man who had committed suicide. The man was later identified as Marcus Adams.Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Texas Health System Under Pressure From COVID Surge

“We are running out of time and our community must act now. Our ICU capacity is reaching a critical point where the level of risk to the entire community has significantly increased, and not just to those who are needing treatment for COVID. If we fail to come together as a community now, we jeopardize the lives of loved ones who might need critical care.”Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Should Texas Students Wear Masks Again?

Well, in some states across the country, they are. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the surge of the new Delta variant, several states have reintroduced mask mandates. At this stage, this does not include Texas, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott remains steadfast in his belief the way to defeat the current COVID-10 outbreak is through vaccination, not by wearing masks.Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Mayor Pleads For Vaccination. Should He Be Allowed To Push A Mask Mandate?

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. Just as the people of San Antonio thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind them, the new Delta variant of the virus has taken hold throughout Texas. According to Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, hospitals in Central Texas are seeing an “incredible increase” in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 and placed in ICUs. Earlier this week, San Antonio hospitalizations reached 418 people, which is a significant increase over the beginning of the month.Read full story
9 comments
Austin, TX

The Sport From Down Under Taking Over Austin

You may have been walking through Zilker Park in Austin and have noticed a group of people playing a strange game. Kicking and bouncing an oval ball, tackling and hitting each other without padding, and jumping on opponents' shoulders.Read full story
Harris County, TX

Should Harris County Make Masks Mandatory Again?

People across Harris County and indeed Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Texas Is In Big Trouble! Counties Are Moving Back to Stage 4 Restrictions

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. People across Texas thought 2021 was going to be different. After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our state in 2020, this year was supposed to be different.Read full story
256 comments
Texas State

Did Texas Governor Abbott Catch COVID-19?

That was the question concerned family and friends of Texas Governor Greg Abbott were asking today for a few hours due to a minor health scare. Abbott was forced to take a COVID test after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The increased cases of the Delta variant across Texas and the country led to extra concern.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Health Alert: The 3 Texas Counties With the Highest COVID Death Rates

People across Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Says No To Mask Mandate. Is That The Best Decision?

Abbott says it would be "inappropriate" to force Texans to wear a face mask. As the new Delta variant starts to spread across Texas as it has in much of the world- Texans began to ask if Governor Greg Abbott would bring back a mask mandate.Read full story
47 comments
Dallas, TX

The 9 Best Dallas Neighborhoods To Live In

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Is Greg Abbott Pushing the Conservative Agenda In Texas Too Far?

Greg Abbott seems to be "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires." I love Texas. And when talking to out-of-state friends, defend Texas as much as I can, but lately, I have been getting comments about Governor Greg Abbott that poses questions. Such is Abbott trying to make Texas too conservative? Is he pushing Texas to the extreme, right?Read full story
202 comments
Austin, TX

Animal Lovers of Austin, Your Help Is Needed

The Austin Animal Centre does great work offering shelter to dogs who are lost and yet to be claimed and seeking new homes for them. So today, they sent out an urgent please via Instagram to dog lovers of Austin.Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

The San Antonio Sisters To Cheer on At the Olympics

With the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally set to take place this week, there are two sisters that will be representing not only Team USA but also the city of San Antonio. Kelley and Courtney Hurley are from San Antonio and will be competing in the sport of fencing. Some people may remember the sisters won a Bronze Medal at the 2012 London Olympics, and ever since, they have been making San Antonio proud.Read full story
1 comments

Marketing Gone Mad: The Lego Gun Promotion That Has Outraged 50 Cent

Curtis Jackson, AKA 50 Cent, is no stranger to guns. He has had a checkered criminal past — including a couple of incidents that are related to guns. As a 19-year-old, he was arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine, and a starter’s pistol. For that, he was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Eight years later, he was arrested for illegal possession of a .25-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber pistol.Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 10 Best San Antonio Neighborhoods To Live In

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee. I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live.Read full story
8 comments
Houston, TX

Health Alert: Almost Every Houston County Seeing Rises In COVID cases

A report today by KHOU analyzing health department data for Houston over the last two weeks has found daily new cases have increased over 65% in the Greater Houston area. The numbers make for sober reading.Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

The Battle For Democracy Rages in Texas

Last month there was a dramatic walkout leading to the calling of a special session in July. This week, Texan Democrats fled the state in order to prevent the legislature from passing laws. It has become a war on voting rights, and President Joe Biden let the country know his thoughts.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 5

Community Policy