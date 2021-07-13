Fort Worth, TX

Crime Watch: The 9 Fort Worth Neighborhoods With the Highest Crime Rates

Ash Jurberg

Fort Worth is generally considered a safe city? But how safe is it exactly? Well, according to crime statistics, it comes in at No. 204 on the list of the safest cities in Texas. Many of the safe cities are small towns, so it is worth noting that Fort Worth is considered safer than most of the large cities in Texas. In fact, Arlington comes in 220, Austin at 222, San Antonio at 251, Dallas at 252, and Houston at 263.

The crime rate in Fort Worth is 44.8 crimes per one thousand residents. In addition, there is a 1 in 223 chance of being the victim of a crime in Fort Worth compared to the Texas average of 1 in 239 chance.

"There's violent crime increasing across the nation, and unfortunately, we're seeing some of that here in Fort Worth as well". Fort Worth Police Chief, Neil Noakes

Let us drill down to see the Fort Worth neighborhoods with the highest crime rates per person.

1. Southside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqskH_0av5Qekq00
Image from ZipMap

The Fort Worth neighborhood with the highest crime rate per person is Southside. Southside crime rates are 94% higher than the Fort Worth average. In addition, the crime rates here are 145% higher than the national average. Violent crime in this small area is 139% above the national average.

2. Southeast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVX2k_0av5Qekq00
Image from Zipcode Maps

Southeast comes in second with crime rates that are 62% higher than the Fort Worth average. In this neighborhood, the crime rates are 122% higher than the national average.

3. Western Hills- Ridglea

Rounding out the top three is Western Hills-Ridglea, where the crime rates are 51% higher than the Fort Worth average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOUVO_0av5Qekq00
Image from Zipcode Maps

Other neighborhoods in Fort Worth with high crime rates

The rest of the top nine include:

4. Eastside

5. Northside

6. Arlington Heights

7. Northeast

8. Sycamore

9. Far South

What is Fort Worth doing to curb crime?

In 2020 Fort Worth saw a 26 year high in homicides. There were 112 homicides in Fort Worth last year, almost double the reported homicides of 2018. The Fort Worth Police Department has recognized this and is making efforts to reduce this.

Former Fort Worth Deputy Police Chief Neil Noakes was named as new Police Chief in January this year. At the time, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said:

Chief Noakes is the right leader, at the right time, for the Fort Worth Police Department and the City of Fort Worth.”

Noakes admitted trust in the police had been eroded, and it was something he and the entire Fort Worth Police Department needed to work on.

In the face of adversity, it is imperative for us to recognize the situation for what it is -- a time of unparalleled opportunity for community partnerships, positive reform and beneficial change for all,” Police Chief, Neil Noakes

Since May, a new crime initiative has seen Fort Worth police officers arrest over 100 people and confiscate more than 60 weapons. Using the hashtag #fortworthsafe, the department has been sending out regular updates on social media, such as the one published this week below.

Additionally, in June, the Fort Worth Police Department made a change to the 'cite and release' law. Under this change, instead of facing arrest, a person detained by police for certain low-level, misdemeanor crimes in Tarrant County could now be issued a citation.

The search for improvement in the criminal justice system is a continual process. Police, prosecutors and courts always seek to improve the fairness, accuracy and speed of the system which benefits all stakeholders, including the accused,” Azle Police Chief Rick Pippins

The FWPD has information for Fort Worth residents on how to reduce their chances of being victims of a crime. You can check out their tips here.

Readers, what do you think? Are there any Fort Worth neighborhoods you are scared to visit? And do you think the new FWPD police chief Neil Noakes is doing enough to prevent crime in the city?

Leave your comments below.

