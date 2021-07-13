Should Houston Man Hervis Rogers Face 40 Years Prison Just For Voting?

Screen shot of Twitter post

Like many others on Super Tuesday in 2020, Houston resident Hervis Earl Rogers wanted to cast his vote in the Presidential election. He patiently queued for over six hours at a Houston polling center. At the time, he said:

“It is insane, but it’s worth it.”

Unfortunately for Rogers, he was breaking the law.

The reason?

Texas is one of 16 US states where felons lose voting rights in prison and on parole.

Rogers was on felony parole for a 25-year sentence for burglary. He had been convicted of felony burglary charges in 1989 and 1995. As he was on felony parole, under Texas law, he was ineligible to vote. And so Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an indictment, and the 62-year-old Rogers was arrested last week.

Rogers voted in Harris County in Houston in 2018 as well as 2020. If he is found to have knowingly broken this Texas voting law, he will face a maximum of 40 years in prison- 20 years for each offense.

Is he being treated unfairly?

Attorney General Paxton seems to be making an example of Rogers. He wants to prosecute Rogers in the more conservative Montgomery County rather than Harris County in Houston, where Rogers lives and voted.

Rogers is being supported by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas, who advised media that Rogers didn't know he wasn't allowed to vote.

“Mr. Rogers’s prosecution really shows the danger of over criminalizing the election code and the process of participating in a democratic society. It raises the danger that criminal statutes in the election code are being used to go after individuals who at worst have made an innocent mistake. That’s not what laws should be doing.” Tommy Buser-Clancy, lawyer for Hervis Rogers

Rogers was released on a $100,000 bail.

Paxton stood firm on prosecuting Rogers, tweeting this week:

" Hervis is a felon rightly barred from voting under Texas law, I prosecute voter fraud everywhere we find it."

Voting rights under the spotlight

According to a “cost-of-voting index” put together by political scientists at Northern Illinois University, Jacksonville University, and Wuhan University in China, it is harder to vote in Texas than in the 49 other states.

And if the new provisions proposed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott at this week's special session are approved, it may become even more challenging. The Republicans are endorsing the following provisions:

bans on 24-hour and drive-thru voting

exposing public officials to state felonies for soliciting or distributing unrequested vote-by-mail applications

empowering partisan poll watchers

These provisions would disadvantage voters of color and people with disabilities.

Paxton has his own charges to face

Is Attorney General Paxton trying to deflect media from his own issues? He has been under indictment on felony charges of securities fraud for almost six years. The charges were laid just six months into his first stint as Attorney General.

On top of those charges, in October 2020, the FBI launched an investigation into Paxton for bribery and abuse of office. The allegations arise over Paxton’s relationship with Austin real estate investor and campaign donor Nate Paul. He has been accused of using his position to benefit Paul, and interestingly all of Paxton's accusers have resigned, been forced on leave, or been terminated since making the allegations. In addition, four of them filed a state whistleblower lawsuit against Paxton, stating they lost their jobs as retribution for making the claims of fraud and misconduct.

Paxton replied to their claims:

“After reviewing the claims made by former employees of this office, their allegations are overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts.” Ken Paxton

With Paxton refusing to back down on Rogers, there are concerns that Rogers may return to jail, according to one of his lawyers:

“He’s really devastated. He does not want to go back to jail.” Andre Segura, the legal director for the ACLU of Texas

The eyes of the United States will be on Houston as the prosecution of Rogers gathers media attention. Is Rogers being treated unfairly? Does Texas have unfair voting rules- rules which may become even more stringent after the special session? Readers of Houston - do you support Rogers?

