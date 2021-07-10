San Antonio, TX

Should San Antonio Schools Make It Mandatory For Unvaccinated Students to Wear Masks?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10431F_0asjlK2P00
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings. However, mask-wearing was something the CDC had advised during the previous school year.

We're at a new point in the pandemic that we're all really excited about, and so it's time to update the guidance," Erin Sauber-Schatz, CDC task force

The CDC still recommends that children should be spaced 3 feet apart when they do return to school. This follows on from the CDC announcement in May that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks indoors.

Despite this relaxation of mask-wearing guidelines, some states, including California and Virginia, still have policies requiring all students to wear masks - even if they have been vaccinated. In addition, in cities such as Detroit, masks will be required by all students until 100% of the classroom, including the teacher, has been vaccinated.

As we know, Texas law does not require the use of masks in school regardless of vaccination status. But with the rise of the new COVID variant- Delta should this policy be reconsidered for schools in San Antonio?

The delta variant

The Delta variant was first found in India earlier this year -and at its peak, over 6000 people were dying a day, and hospitals were overwhelmed. In the United Kingdom, Delta now represents 90% of all new infections. And it's beginning to take hold in the United States- currently, Delta represents about 50% of all new COVID infections up from just 26% a week ago.

"It’s more contagious. The key change about this variant is that it has a better way of getting into our cells and latching onto them.” Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas School of Public Health in Dallas.

Recently over 125 cases of COVID spread at a youth church camp in Galveston County- showing that Texas still isn't safe. Three of these were the feared Delta variant.

Clearly, COVID is not over. COVID isn’t ever gone until it’s completely gone. And I think we’ve made the mistake of assuming that the virus would go away or assuming that the virus wouldn’t affect children … We keep stumbling into the same mistakes over and over, and that is not a way out of COVID-19.” Dr. Benjamin Neuman, a virologist and professor at Texas A&M University.

In the North Texas region, the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased to 400, more than double the previous months. In addition, more and more new reports are appearing across Texas highlighting the growth of Delta. With outbreaks in Dallas and Houston, it may only be a matter of time before it reaches San Antonio.

Should schools be allowed to force children to wear masks?

Given the spread of COVID that hit the Galveston County church group, should children wear masks when they return to school in San Antonio until all their classmates have been vaccinated?

The World Health Organization has recommended people wear masks again- even for people that have been vaccinated.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a new executive order that bans government entities in Texas — from mandating masks in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic after June 5. This means that public schools can no longer require masks on campus.

We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up." Texas Governor Greg Abbott

At the time, the Texas State Teachers Association called Abbott's decision premature and asked him to wait on updated guidance from the CDC for the 2021-22 school year.

"The health and safety of our students, educators and communities must remain our first priority as we attempt to emerge from this pandemic," Alfred Molina Texas State Teachers Association.

A CDC study found that infection rates in Georgia schools with mask orders were 37% lower than ones without masks. Currently, 23.9% of 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States are fully vaccinated. In addition, 36.4% of 16- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated.

Editor in chief of the San Antonio News was one person who tweeted his concern at the lack of masks in Texas schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsmtV_0asjlK2P00
Screen shot of Twitter post

With the CDC still recommending masks for unvaccinated students and a safe reopening, what do you think should happen in San Antonio schools? Are you happy with Abbott's mandate removing mask orders at public schools? Or does the new Delta variant worry you and make you believe that masks are still required until all children are vaccinated in San Antonio?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Comments / 10

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5f044cc44865a5c2525f92149bf992a6.blob

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
5803 followers
Loading

More from Ash Jurberg

Austin, TX

Trump's Influence Over The Republican Party May Have Ended

A special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas today to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Should Texas Students Wear Masks Again?

Well, in some states across the country, they are. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the surge of the new Delta variant, several states have reintroduced mask mandates. At this stage, this does not include Texas, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott remains steadfast in his belief the way to defeat the current COVID-10 outbreak is through vaccination, not by wearing masks.Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Mayor Pleads For Vaccination. Should He Be Allowed To Push A Mask Mandate?

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. Just as the people of San Antonio thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind them, the new Delta variant of the virus has taken hold throughout Texas. According to Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, hospitals in Central Texas are seeing an “incredible increase” in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 and placed in ICUs. Earlier this week, San Antonio hospitalizations reached 418 people, which is a significant increase over the beginning of the month.Read full story
8 comments
Austin, TX

The Sport From Down Under Taking Over Austin

You may have been walking through Zilker Park in Austin and have noticed a group of people playing a strange game. Kicking and bouncing an oval ball, tackling and hitting each other without padding, and jumping on opponents' shoulders.Read full story
Harris County, TX

Should Harris County Make Masks Mandatory Again?

People across Harris County and indeed Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Texas Is In Big Trouble! Counties Are Moving Back to Stage 4 Restrictions

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. People across Texas thought 2021 was going to be different. After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our state in 2020, this year was supposed to be different.Read full story
243 comments
Texas State

Did Texas Governor Abbott Catch COVID-19?

That was the question concerned family and friends of Texas Governor Greg Abbott were asking today for a few hours due to a minor health scare. Abbott was forced to take a COVID test after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The increased cases of the Delta variant across Texas and the country led to extra concern.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Health Alert: The 3 Texas Counties With the Highest COVID Death Rates

People across Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Says No To Mask Mandate. Is That The Best Decision?

Abbott says it would be "inappropriate" to force Texans to wear a face mask. As the new Delta variant starts to spread across Texas as it has in much of the world- Texans began to ask if Governor Greg Abbott would bring back a mask mandate.Read full story
47 comments
Dallas, TX

The 9 Best Dallas Neighborhoods To Live In

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Is Greg Abbott Pushing the Conservative Agenda In Texas Too Far?

Greg Abbott seems to be "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires." I love Texas. And when talking to out-of-state friends, defend Texas as much as I can, but lately, I have been getting comments about Governor Greg Abbott that poses questions. Such is Abbott trying to make Texas too conservative? Is he pushing Texas to the extreme, right?Read full story
202 comments
Austin, TX

Animal Lovers of Austin, Your Help Is Needed

The Austin Animal Centre does great work offering shelter to dogs who are lost and yet to be claimed and seeking new homes for them. So today, they sent out an urgent please via Instagram to dog lovers of Austin.Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

The San Antonio Sisters To Cheer on At the Olympics

With the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally set to take place this week, there are two sisters that will be representing not only Team USA but also the city of San Antonio. Kelley and Courtney Hurley are from San Antonio and will be competing in the sport of fencing. Some people may remember the sisters won a Bronze Medal at the 2012 London Olympics, and ever since, they have been making San Antonio proud.Read full story
1 comments

Marketing Gone Mad: The Lego Gun Promotion That Has Outraged 50 Cent

Curtis Jackson, AKA 50 Cent, is no stranger to guns. He has had a checkered criminal past — including a couple of incidents that are related to guns. As a 19-year-old, he was arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine, and a starter’s pistol. For that, he was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Eight years later, he was arrested for illegal possession of a .25-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber pistol.Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 10 Best San Antonio Neighborhoods To Live In

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee. I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live.Read full story
8 comments
Houston, TX

Health Alert: Almost Every Houston County Seeing Rises In COVID cases

A report today by KHOU analyzing health department data for Houston over the last two weeks has found daily new cases have increased over 65% in the Greater Houston area. The numbers make for sober reading.Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

The Battle For Democracy Rages in Texas

Last month there was a dramatic walkout leading to the calling of a special session in July. This week, Texan Democrats fled the state in order to prevent the legislature from passing laws. It has become a war on voting rights, and President Joe Biden let the country know his thoughts.Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

5 Food Chains That Have Opened In San Antonio This Year That You Need To Try

San Antonio's reputation as an important market for restaurants continues to grow as national and global food chains continue to open locations in San Antonio. With more options entering the San Antonio restaurant food scene, let's take a look at seven recent openings.Read full story
2 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Crime Watch: The 9 Fort Worth Neighborhoods With the Highest Crime Rates

Fort Worth is generally considered a safe city? But how safe is it exactly? Well, according to crime statistics, it comes in at No. 204 on the list of the safest cities in Texas. Many of the safe cities are small towns, so it is worth noting that Fort Worth is considered safer than most of the large cities in Texas. In fact, Arlington comes in 220, Austin at 222, San Antonio at 251, Dallas at 252, and Houston at 263.Read full story
10 comments
Houston, TX

Should Houston Man Hervis Rogers Face 40 Years Prison Just For Voting?

Like many others on Super Tuesday in 2020, Houston resident Hervis Earl Rogers wanted to cast his vote in the Presidential election. He patiently queued for over six hours at a Houston polling center. At the time, he said:Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 10

Community Policy