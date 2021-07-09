More Texans Are Killed By Animals Than Any Other State- And The Number One Killer May Surprise You

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6VA5_0arb2BaP00
Image from Flicker under Creative Commons licence

Everything in Texas is bigger. Unfortunately, this also includes the number of people killed by animals.

According to data from the CDC collated over 14 years, 356 Texans were killed by animals. While this number isn't that great (you are ten times more likely to be killed in a car accident), it is still way ahead of any other state. In fact, the state ranked second, California had 212 deaths as a result of animals, and 85 percent of states had less than 100.

Despite Texas only accounting for 8% of the nation's population, it records 12% of deaths caused by animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oji5A_0arb2BaP00
Image from CDC

So let's take a look at the animals that are most likely to cause human death in Texas, and the top few positions may surprise you.

Bees and wasps

Ok, hands up in, you predicted that bees and wasps were the number one killer?. Deaths from these insects usually occur when someone goes into anaphylactic shock. And of course, there are the so-called murder hornets that infested the United States last year.

In April this year, a man in Breckenridge, Texas, was attacked by a swarm of Africanized honey bees, also known as killer bees, while mowing his lawn. Tragically the man went into cardiac arrest and died.

"Africanized (honey bee) colony is a whole different ballgame and the way they are managed and behave. Especially when you are dealing with that species of honeybee, absolutely, the vibration of a lawnmower, the vibration of a weed eater, kids banging or stomping around close by -- they will get defensive." Bobby Chaisson, operations director at Georgia Bee Removal

Deer

Coming in second place is the humble deer. However, the high death rate can't be solely blamed on the deer- they occur from vehicles hitting deers.

There were 180 deaths in Texas from 2004 through 2013 that were due to animal/vehicle crashes. While most collisions with deer don't result in death, a collision at 70 miles per hour with a deer can cause significant damage to any automobile. In fact, across the United States, there are over 1.5 million deer collisions each year.

It's a warning to be careful- especially around deer season.

Deers, bees, and wasps are way in front of other animals but let's take a look at a few others.

Spiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fE3FR_0arb2BaP00
Brown recluse spiderImage from WikiCommons images

Texas has two species of spiders with venomous bites that can cause death- the black widow and the brown recluse. Both species are found throughout Texas, both indoors and outdoors.

The Texas Department of Health advises looking for black widows around woodpiles and “outdoor toilets," while the brown recluse spider tends to hide in dark basements and garages.

Fire Ants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUB1r_0arb2BaP00
Image from WikiCommons images

The CDC states that Texas is one of only two states with a "venomous arthropod" danger. Much like bees, a bite from a fire ant rarely results in death unless the unfortunate victim has an allergy to their venom. Texans may remember videos of huge fire ant colonies during Hurrican Harvey (such as the image above)

Of course, the list of dangerous animals goes on. We could discuss sharks, snakes, alligators, scorpions, and mountain lions, amongst others.

Texas certainly holds the title for the most dangerous critters in the United States!

Readers, what Texas animals concern you the most?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 8

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5f044cc44865a5c2525f92149bf992a6.blob

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
5805 followers
Loading

More from Ash Jurberg

Austin, TX

Trump's Influence Over The Republican Party May Have Ended

A special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas today to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Should Texas Students Wear Masks Again?

Well, in some states across the country, they are. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the surge of the new Delta variant, several states have reintroduced mask mandates. At this stage, this does not include Texas, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott remains steadfast in his belief the way to defeat the current COVID-10 outbreak is through vaccination, not by wearing masks.Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Mayor Pleads For Vaccination. Should He Be Allowed To Push A Mask Mandate?

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. Just as the people of San Antonio thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind them, the new Delta variant of the virus has taken hold throughout Texas. According to Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, hospitals in Central Texas are seeing an “incredible increase” in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 and placed in ICUs. Earlier this week, San Antonio hospitalizations reached 418 people, which is a significant increase over the beginning of the month.Read full story
8 comments
Austin, TX

The Sport From Down Under Taking Over Austin

You may have been walking through Zilker Park in Austin and have noticed a group of people playing a strange game. Kicking and bouncing an oval ball, tackling and hitting each other without padding, and jumping on opponents' shoulders.Read full story
Harris County, TX

Should Harris County Make Masks Mandatory Again?

People across Harris County and indeed Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Texas Is In Big Trouble! Counties Are Moving Back to Stage 4 Restrictions

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. People across Texas thought 2021 was going to be different. After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our state in 2020, this year was supposed to be different.Read full story
243 comments
Texas State

Did Texas Governor Abbott Catch COVID-19?

That was the question concerned family and friends of Texas Governor Greg Abbott were asking today for a few hours due to a minor health scare. Abbott was forced to take a COVID test after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The increased cases of the Delta variant across Texas and the country led to extra concern.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Health Alert: The 3 Texas Counties With the Highest COVID Death Rates

People across Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Says No To Mask Mandate. Is That The Best Decision?

Abbott says it would be "inappropriate" to force Texans to wear a face mask. As the new Delta variant starts to spread across Texas as it has in much of the world- Texans began to ask if Governor Greg Abbott would bring back a mask mandate.Read full story
47 comments
Dallas, TX

The 9 Best Dallas Neighborhoods To Live In

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Is Greg Abbott Pushing the Conservative Agenda In Texas Too Far?

Greg Abbott seems to be "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires." I love Texas. And when talking to out-of-state friends, defend Texas as much as I can, but lately, I have been getting comments about Governor Greg Abbott that poses questions. Such is Abbott trying to make Texas too conservative? Is he pushing Texas to the extreme, right?Read full story
202 comments
Austin, TX

Animal Lovers of Austin, Your Help Is Needed

The Austin Animal Centre does great work offering shelter to dogs who are lost and yet to be claimed and seeking new homes for them. So today, they sent out an urgent please via Instagram to dog lovers of Austin.Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

The San Antonio Sisters To Cheer on At the Olympics

With the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally set to take place this week, there are two sisters that will be representing not only Team USA but also the city of San Antonio. Kelley and Courtney Hurley are from San Antonio and will be competing in the sport of fencing. Some people may remember the sisters won a Bronze Medal at the 2012 London Olympics, and ever since, they have been making San Antonio proud.Read full story
1 comments

Marketing Gone Mad: The Lego Gun Promotion That Has Outraged 50 Cent

Curtis Jackson, AKA 50 Cent, is no stranger to guns. He has had a checkered criminal past — including a couple of incidents that are related to guns. As a 19-year-old, he was arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine, and a starter’s pistol. For that, he was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Eight years later, he was arrested for illegal possession of a .25-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber pistol.Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 10 Best San Antonio Neighborhoods To Live In

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee. I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live.Read full story
8 comments
Houston, TX

Health Alert: Almost Every Houston County Seeing Rises In COVID cases

A report today by KHOU analyzing health department data for Houston over the last two weeks has found daily new cases have increased over 65% in the Greater Houston area. The numbers make for sober reading.Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

The Battle For Democracy Rages in Texas

Last month there was a dramatic walkout leading to the calling of a special session in July. This week, Texan Democrats fled the state in order to prevent the legislature from passing laws. It has become a war on voting rights, and President Joe Biden let the country know his thoughts.Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

5 Food Chains That Have Opened In San Antonio This Year That You Need To Try

San Antonio's reputation as an important market for restaurants continues to grow as national and global food chains continue to open locations in San Antonio. With more options entering the San Antonio restaurant food scene, let's take a look at seven recent openings.Read full story
2 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Crime Watch: The 9 Fort Worth Neighborhoods With the Highest Crime Rates

Fort Worth is generally considered a safe city? But how safe is it exactly? Well, according to crime statistics, it comes in at No. 204 on the list of the safest cities in Texas. Many of the safe cities are small towns, so it is worth noting that Fort Worth is considered safer than most of the large cities in Texas. In fact, Arlington comes in 220, Austin at 222, San Antonio at 251, Dallas at 252, and Houston at 263.Read full story
10 comments
Houston, TX

Should Houston Man Hervis Rogers Face 40 Years Prison Just For Voting?

Like many others on Super Tuesday in 2020, Houston resident Hervis Earl Rogers wanted to cast his vote in the Presidential election. He patiently queued for over six hours at a Houston polling center. At the time, he said:Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 8

Community Policy