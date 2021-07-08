The Special Session In Texas Is the First Battle In The Culture War- Who Will Win?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09i1Lp_0arVVQaW00
Image from WikiCommons images

The eyes of the United States fall upon Texas this week as Texas Governor Greg Abbott's special session of the Legislature kicks off. It's been dubbed the testing ground for the Republican Party's "culture wars" by the media as Abbott attempts to move Texas even further to the right.

On the 'battle card are significant issues such as election voting rights, transgender rights, and racism education in schools. This came on the back of the spring session when the GOP ruled on abortion and the carrying of handguns without permits. All despite the protests from the Democrats and civil rights groups.

At the time, Governor Abbott indicated there was more work for his party to do.

The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America. Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans.”

At the special session, the issue of voting rights is front and center. The Republicans attempted to pass a major voting law in May, but Democratic state lawmakers walked out, ensuring that a quorum couldn't be reached and the bill was temporarily suspended. Until now.

Voting rights

Republican lawmakers have promised that most of the contentious points from the May bill will be removed in this special session. This includes limiting early voting hours on Sundays as well as making it easier to overturn election results. Despite this, Democrats are concerned that with more time (the special session can run for thirty days), the Republicans may push even harder than previously. One such initiative - the requirement for ID for mail-in voters remains on the revised bill.

The risk that comes with some of the proposed restrictions is how they might compound the hurdles marginalized people already face in making themselves heard at the ballot box,” Texas Tribune reporter Alex Ura

The border wall

Another national issue that Abbott has on the agenda is the border wall with Mexico. It's been a focus for Abbott ever since President Joe Biden took office. And of course, he recently had former President Donald Trump tour the border in June.

The agenda requests:

"funding to support law-enforcement agencies, counties, and other strategies as part of Texas’ comprehensive border security plan."

What does it mean for the future?

The ramifications based on what happens in Texas will affect the entire country. Both parties are watching with interest- as voting restrictions and border security will impact many Americans.

Experts are also predicting that this could even position Greg Abbott for a presidential run in 2024 should he be successful in getting his bills passed.

It's also worth noting that the Democrats cant stage a walkout again- Abbott can continue to call special sessions, so a new strategy from the Democrats will be required.

The full agenda

The full agenda includes:

  • Bail overhaul
  • Elections
  • Border security
  • Social media censorship
  • Legislative branch funding
  • Family violence prevention
  • Limiting access to school sports teams for transgender students
  • Abortion-inducing drugs
  • Additional payment for retired Texas teachers
  • Critical race theory
  • Other budgetary issues

Readers, what do you think of the special session? Will this be Abbott's grand success and a platform for bigger things? Or will the Democrats be able to block some of the agenda items? Either way, all of America will be watching with interest.

Let us know your thoughts on the battle in the comments.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5f044cc44865a5c2525f92149bf992a6.blob

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
5805 followers
Loading

More from Ash Jurberg

Austin, TX

Trump's Influence Over The Republican Party May Have Ended

A special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas today to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Should Texas Students Wear Masks Again?

Well, in some states across the country, they are. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the surge of the new Delta variant, several states have reintroduced mask mandates. At this stage, this does not include Texas, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott remains steadfast in his belief the way to defeat the current COVID-10 outbreak is through vaccination, not by wearing masks.Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Mayor Pleads For Vaccination. Should He Be Allowed To Push A Mask Mandate?

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. Just as the people of San Antonio thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind them, the new Delta variant of the virus has taken hold throughout Texas. According to Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, hospitals in Central Texas are seeing an “incredible increase” in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 and placed in ICUs. Earlier this week, San Antonio hospitalizations reached 418 people, which is a significant increase over the beginning of the month.Read full story
8 comments
Austin, TX

The Sport From Down Under Taking Over Austin

You may have been walking through Zilker Park in Austin and have noticed a group of people playing a strange game. Kicking and bouncing an oval ball, tackling and hitting each other without padding, and jumping on opponents' shoulders.Read full story
Harris County, TX

Should Harris County Make Masks Mandatory Again?

People across Harris County and indeed Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Texas Is In Big Trouble! Counties Are Moving Back to Stage 4 Restrictions

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Go to Fusion Medical Animation's profile Fusion Medi. People across Texas thought 2021 was going to be different. After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our state in 2020, this year was supposed to be different.Read full story
243 comments
Texas State

Did Texas Governor Abbott Catch COVID-19?

That was the question concerned family and friends of Texas Governor Greg Abbott were asking today for a few hours due to a minor health scare. Abbott was forced to take a COVID test after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The increased cases of the Delta variant across Texas and the country led to extra concern.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Health Alert: The 3 Texas Counties With the Highest COVID Death Rates

People across Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Says No To Mask Mandate. Is That The Best Decision?

Abbott says it would be "inappropriate" to force Texans to wear a face mask. As the new Delta variant starts to spread across Texas as it has in much of the world- Texans began to ask if Governor Greg Abbott would bring back a mask mandate.Read full story
47 comments
Dallas, TX

The 9 Best Dallas Neighborhoods To Live In

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Is Greg Abbott Pushing the Conservative Agenda In Texas Too Far?

Greg Abbott seems to be "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires." I love Texas. And when talking to out-of-state friends, defend Texas as much as I can, but lately, I have been getting comments about Governor Greg Abbott that poses questions. Such is Abbott trying to make Texas too conservative? Is he pushing Texas to the extreme, right?Read full story
202 comments
Austin, TX

Animal Lovers of Austin, Your Help Is Needed

The Austin Animal Centre does great work offering shelter to dogs who are lost and yet to be claimed and seeking new homes for them. So today, they sent out an urgent please via Instagram to dog lovers of Austin.Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

The San Antonio Sisters To Cheer on At the Olympics

With the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally set to take place this week, there are two sisters that will be representing not only Team USA but also the city of San Antonio. Kelley and Courtney Hurley are from San Antonio and will be competing in the sport of fencing. Some people may remember the sisters won a Bronze Medal at the 2012 London Olympics, and ever since, they have been making San Antonio proud.Read full story
1 comments

Marketing Gone Mad: The Lego Gun Promotion That Has Outraged 50 Cent

Curtis Jackson, AKA 50 Cent, is no stranger to guns. He has had a checkered criminal past — including a couple of incidents that are related to guns. As a 19-year-old, he was arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine, and a starter’s pistol. For that, he was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Eight years later, he was arrested for illegal possession of a .25-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber pistol.Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 10 Best San Antonio Neighborhoods To Live In

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee. I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live.Read full story
8 comments
Houston, TX

Health Alert: Almost Every Houston County Seeing Rises In COVID cases

A report today by KHOU analyzing health department data for Houston over the last two weeks has found daily new cases have increased over 65% in the Greater Houston area. The numbers make for sober reading.Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

The Battle For Democracy Rages in Texas

Last month there was a dramatic walkout leading to the calling of a special session in July. This week, Texan Democrats fled the state in order to prevent the legislature from passing laws. It has become a war on voting rights, and President Joe Biden let the country know his thoughts.Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

5 Food Chains That Have Opened In San Antonio This Year That You Need To Try

San Antonio's reputation as an important market for restaurants continues to grow as national and global food chains continue to open locations in San Antonio. With more options entering the San Antonio restaurant food scene, let's take a look at seven recent openings.Read full story
2 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Crime Watch: The 9 Fort Worth Neighborhoods With the Highest Crime Rates

Fort Worth is generally considered a safe city? But how safe is it exactly? Well, according to crime statistics, it comes in at No. 204 on the list of the safest cities in Texas. Many of the safe cities are small towns, so it is worth noting that Fort Worth is considered safer than most of the large cities in Texas. In fact, Arlington comes in 220, Austin at 222, San Antonio at 251, Dallas at 252, and Houston at 263.Read full story
10 comments
Houston, TX

Should Houston Man Hervis Rogers Face 40 Years Prison Just For Voting?

Like many others on Super Tuesday in 2020, Houston resident Hervis Earl Rogers wanted to cast his vote in the Presidential election. He patiently queued for over six hours at a Houston polling center. At the time, he said:Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy