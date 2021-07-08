The Special Session In Texas Is the First Battle In The Culture War- Who Will Win?

Image from WikiCommons images

The eyes of the United States fall upon Texas this week as Texas Governor Greg Abbott's special session of the Legislature kicks off. It's been dubbed the testing ground for the Republican Party's "culture wars" by the media as Abbott attempts to move Texas even further to the right.

On the 'battle card are significant issues such as election voting rights, transgender rights, and racism education in schools. This came on the back of the spring session when the GOP ruled on abortion and the carrying of handguns without permits. All despite the protests from the Democrats and civil rights groups.

At the time, Governor Abbott indicated there was more work for his party to do.

“The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America. Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans.”

At the special session, the issue of voting rights is front and center. The Republicans attempted to pass a major voting law in May, but Democratic state lawmakers walked out, ensuring that a quorum couldn't be reached and the bill was temporarily suspended. Until now.

Voting rights

Republican lawmakers have promised that most of the contentious points from the May bill will be removed in this special session. This includes limiting early voting hours on Sundays as well as making it easier to overturn election results. Despite this, Democrats are concerned that with more time (the special session can run for thirty days), the Republicans may push even harder than previously. One such initiative - the requirement for ID for mail-in voters remains on the revised bill.

“The risk that comes with some of the proposed restrictions is how they might compound the hurdles marginalized people already face in making themselves heard at the ballot box,” Texas Tribune reporter Alex Ura

The border wall

Another national issue that Abbott has on the agenda is the border wall with Mexico. It's been a focus for Abbott ever since President Joe Biden took office. And of course, he recently had former President Donald Trump tour the border in June.

The agenda requests:

"funding to support law-enforcement agencies, counties, and other strategies as part of Texas’ comprehensive border security plan."

What does it mean for the future?

The ramifications based on what happens in Texas will affect the entire country. Both parties are watching with interest- as voting restrictions and border security will impact many Americans.

Experts are also predicting that this could even position Greg Abbott for a presidential run in 2024 should he be successful in getting his bills passed.

It's also worth noting that the Democrats cant stage a walkout again- Abbott can continue to call special sessions, so a new strategy from the Democrats will be required.

The full agenda

The full agenda includes:

Bail overhaul

Elections

Border security

Social media censorship

Legislative branch funding

Family violence prevention

Limiting access to school sports teams for transgender students

Abortion-inducing drugs

Additional payment for retired Texas teachers

Critical race theory

Other budgetary issues

Readers, what do you think of the special session? Will this be Abbott's grand success and a platform for bigger things? Or will the Democrats be able to block some of the agenda items? Either way, all of America will be watching with interest.

Let us know your thoughts on the battle in the comments.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.