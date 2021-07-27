Forest, Lakes, and Pristine Nature in Prescott National Park

Watson Lake, Prescott National Forest Robert Alvarez/ Unsplash

The country of Arizona has countless national parks and forests under protection in order to preserve the unique ecosystem and landscape features of the State. Diverse surroundings offering entertainment for all kinds of adventurers and people of different ages.

Prescott National Forest is close to Prescott located in northern central Arizona. Bordering the Coconino National Forest it has also large areas covered in pine trees broken up by lakes and creeks. It is a rather mountainous area of Arizona including plateaus covered in trees toward the north and arid desert landscapes toward the south of the park.

Clear lakes and rivers are not only attracting wildlife but visitors as well. A huge variety of fish can be found in the waters and they invite you for a cooling dip when coming back from a long hike. Mount Union is the highest point in the park with nearly 8,000 feet while the area the peak is located in is famous for being highly mineralized.

Countless trails are laid out throughout the forest covering almost 450 miles of hiking paths used not only for hiking but also for backpacking horseback riding and mountain biking. Due to the mild climate of the region, these trails can be used all year round and are a popular attraction of the Prescott National Forest.

For those adventure enthusiasts and adrenaline seekers, the park has also more opportunities to be active. Activities such as hang gliding rock climbing and bouldering and some great whitewater rafting can be done as well.

Fishing friends can enjoy their hobby in both, cold and warm water, since the countless lakes and rivers are having different temperatures. On one of those serene lakes, one can also go boating and bird watching.

A few campsites are available for those looking to spend their vacation in the Prescott National Forest. Some regions of the park are very popular for day visitors due to its short distance from town, while others prefer to stay overnight to explore more serene areas of the park. Campgrounds are plenty and are offering different comfort levels. Cabins are available for rent as well as group camping. For the more rugged traveler, dispersed campsites offer a wild camping style in nature.

Don't forget to make a reservation when coming during peak season. Due to its central location in Arizona, it attracts many visitors each year, and campsites are often fully booked.

