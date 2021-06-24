Embracing Tehachapi's Natural Scenery on Brite Lake

Kern County Arpit Rastogi/ Unsplash

A beautiful recreation area not far from Tehachapi is inviting visitors to go spend a day on the lake. If you are looking for a new escape from the city for the weekend or are on the lookout for places to spend your upcoming holidays this place might be interesting for you.

Brite Valley Aquatic Recreation Area is owned by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. The area is operated by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District. The Brite lake is providing the Greater Tehachapi area with water. Therefore it is not allowed to get in contact with the water of the lake when out here. To guarantee the purity of the water and making it able to be used as a domestic water supply source, these restrictions had to be made.

Despite the ban on swimming in the lake, there is a campground in the recreation area which is a popular spot on weekends among locals. Brite Lake Campground has 35 campsites of which some of them have only electric and water hookups while others have full hookup points. The last line of campsites is for tent camping. But all the sites have a table, a fire ring, and a grate.

Other amenities found in the camp are drinking water, flush toilets, a dump station, a boat ramp and dock. Firewood can get purchased from the reception.

While swimming isn't allowed as mentioned before, you are allowed to go on the water with paddle boats though. Other activities done in the recreation area include fishing, hiking, and biking. Picnicking is an option in different spots throughout the area and wildlife can be seen when going on hikes in the mountains.

If you're into fishing you should look up some of the fishing events happening throughout the year on Brite Lake. Otherwise, just head out for a day or an overnight stay getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You might be surprised how clear you can see the stars out here.

