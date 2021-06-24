Tehachapi, CA

Roaming in the Wilderness of Tehachapi Mountain Park

Anne Bonfert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qD4G5_0ae0Oruv00
On the road in Kern CountyBrian Wangenheim/ Unsplash

Are you looking for another destination for your vacation days? The holidays are fast approaching and you still don't know where to go on a new adventure? Kern County has many beautiful parks and wilderness areas to offer if you're into mountains, nature, and breathtaking views.

The Tehachapi Mountain Park lies about 8 miles southwest of the city of Tehachapi. It is nestled between the Mojave desert and the San Joaquin Valley. From Woody's Peak on almost 8,000 feet, you are getting a great view from above onto the park.

The mountain park is all year round open but certain roads can be closed in winter due to heavy snowfall.

The park has many trails to offer for hikers. One of the most popular ones is the Nuooah Nature Trail showcasing the beauty of the landscape.

This park is known to be quiet and peaceful and many people come out here to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Even if you're not a hiking fan and just want to relax for a few days the campground in the park would be the perfect option for you.

But for those who are interested in exploring the mountains and surrounding peaks, there are countless trails leading across the mountain ridges. Some of them offering spectacular views across the valley and the park in general. Especially during sunrise on a clear day, one can get a breathtaking spectacle from above.

The campground in the park is basic but clean. Several single spot campsites and two large campsites are available in the camp. Pets are allowed in the camp but dogs have to be kept on the leash. Please leave your camp as clean as you found it when you arrived.

Enjoy a few days off the chaos in the cities and come to Tehachapi Mountain Park to relax for a bit.

Sources:

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_be3ce7e01ae99f14e2602ca8c436d997.blob

I am a traveler. Photographer. Writer. Teacher. Skydiving instructor. Adventure enthusiast. Nature lover. And fell in love with the African continent. My stories go around travel, nature and all kinds of adventurous activities.

567 followers
Loading

More from Anne Bonfert

Colorado State

Destination Colorado River - Staying at the Riverbanks of the Mighty Water

The mighty waters of the Colorado River attract each year thousands of visitors. Split over several states and on both sides of the river there are countless national parks, wilderness areas, and wildlife refuges inviting tourists and locals alike to indulge in the beauty of the Colorado River.Read full story
1 comments
Parker, AZ

Embracing the Finest Views Along the Parker Strip at Buckskin Mountain State Park

The popularity and attractions of the mighty Colorado River are stretched across miles of riverbanks and several states. Not only its waters and shoreline but also the most desertlike surrounding landscapes are what fascinates visitors. Several dams are built along the river creating lakes and more recreation areas. Parker dam is one of them creating a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. Above and underneath the dam there are countless viewpoints and visitor centers.Read full story
Cibola, AZ

Waiting for the Migratory Birds of the Pacific Flyway in the Cibola National Wildlife Refuge

The endless shorelines and ever-changing landscapes along the majestic Colorado River attract every year thousands of visitors. Some of the parks and wildlife refuges are heavily trafficked by high numbers of visitors every day. Others are rather abandoned by tourists.Read full story
Arizona State

The Water Recreation Heaven of Martinez Lake in Arizona

Water has always been fascinating to humans but even more so in deserted countries and states such as Arizona. The Colorado River is creating many hotspots for tourists and locals alike and along its shoreline and developed lakes have recreation areas been created.Read full story
Arizona State

Exploring the Rugged Terrain of the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge by Foot

The State of Arizona is attracting many visitors each year with its vast and ever-changing landscapes. Many wilderness areas and National Parks have been created to showcase the beauty of the country and to protects its wildlife and natural environment.Read full story
Meadview, AZ

Camping on Lake Mead and Enjoying Solitude at the Isolated Sandy Point

Lake Mead is a great tourist attraction for foreigners and locals alike. The massive water in the incredible dry surrounding of the desert landscapes attracts many people each year. Especially watersport enthusiasts love to spend their vacation days on and around the lake.Read full story
2 comments
Saint George, UT

Going on an Adventure in the Remote Wilderness of Parashant National Monument - Grand Canyon

While the Grand Canyon and its National Park are world-famous and get visited each year by millions of tourists there is still plenty of land where barely anyone goes on adventures. The surrounding mountains and riverbanks of the Colorado River are offering all along spectacular views across the landscape.Read full story
North Rim, AZ

Exploring the Wilderness of the Largest Contiguous Pine Forest in the States - Kaibab National Forest

A large National Forst surrounding the north and south rims of the Grand Canyon has a size of 650,000 ha. The Kaibab National Forest is split into two sections as the North and the South Kaibab. Those regions vary in their appearance in nature.Read full story
Boulder City, NV

Where the Mighty Colorado Rivers Forms a Water Paradise - Lake Mead National Recreation Area

The Colorado River is crossing many states on its way to the ocean and cuts through endless miles of wilderness. Dams, lakes, rough terrain, and mainly vast desert landscapes are where the river is passing through. And all along with these spectacular landscapes, many protected areas have been created in an effort of preserving this unique ecosystem as much as possible.Read full story
1 comments
Colorado City, AZ

Staring 3,000 feet Below into the Depths of the Grand Canyon from Toroweap Viewpoint

The fascinating landscape features of the Grand Cayon and its majestic cliff sides together with the roaring Colorado River at the bottom of the valley are pulling thousands of visitors each year into their magic. Countless trails leading to waterfalls and stunning viewpoints across the majestic mountains are destinations for many hikers.Read full story
Supai, AZ

A Turquoise Blue Oasis in the Middle of the Desert - Havasu Falls

The world-known Grand Canyon is pulling thousands and thousands of visitors each year who just want to stand on the edge and look into the world's largest canyon. But the Grand Canyon National Park has more to offer than just steep cliffs, rocky terrain, and endless beauty. You might not see it from some viewpoints but there is water in this seemingly lifeless world. Deep down in the canyon, the majestic Colorado River is making its way through gorges and around boulders.Read full story
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Roaming the Wilderness of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge

All those adventure enthusiasts still looking for a place to spend their summer vacations at should come down and visit Lake Havasu City. There so much to see and do in and around town that a short holiday trip won't be enough to do all activities offered.Read full story
Parker Dam, CA

A River Delta Cutting Through the Desert - Explore the Wilderness of Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge

One of the largest attractions in the States forms the Colorado River cutting through several states, landscapes formations, and dams. Its surrounding mountains, shoreline and riverbanks and the water itself are popular to tourists and locals alike.Read full story
Parker Dam, CA

Enjoy the Outdoor Fun in River Island State Park

Adventurers never get tired of exploring new places and finding different sports to try out. Arizona has lots to offer. Especially for those looking for adrenaline-seeking trips. The big Colorado River is cutting through the else how dry country attracting lots of visitors in the search for water and adventure.Read full story
Shoshone, CA

In Search for Solitude in the Nopah Range Wilderness

In times when crowds being avoided at all costs and people are striving back to a life away from the busy cities more and more national parks and wilderness areas are pushing into focus. In an effort to escape the hustle and bustle of the city lots of people seek solitude on their vacations days.Read full story
Baker, CA

Escaping the Hustle and Bustle of the City Life and Finding Silence and Solitude at Hollow Hills Wilderness

The vastness of the Mojave Desert attracts every year countless visitors. Adventure seekers and road trippers are exploring the landscapes and wilderness areas found in California. Mountain ranges attract hikers, but also bird watchers love to come here to try their luck in seeing some rare species in the sky.Read full story
Newberry Springs, CA

An Oasis in the Mojave Desert - Newberry Springs

There's nothing like seeing a blue body of water shining amidst a bone-dry desert. The crystal clear water of a spring-like oasis in the Mojave Desert is a stunning sight from above and a refreshing stopp-over when traveling through the dry country.Read full story
1 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

On the Traces of Prairie Falcons and Golden Eagles in the Mojave Desert

The Mojave Desert in California has stunning landscape features and fascinating hills for hikers and adventurers alike. The Rodman Mountains are one of many mountain ranges in San Bernardino County that represent the wilderness of the Mojave Desert.Read full story
1 comments
Salton City, CA

Can the Salton Sea be Saved?

The Salton Sea in California is a natural disaster looking at all the fish and birds that have died over the years due to shrinking water levels and a constant increase in the salinity. California's largest lake is about to dry out and even after countless efforts of stopping the trend it doesn't seem like anything can be done to stop the threat.Read full story
1 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

Exploring the Landscape Features of the Mojave Desert - the Sheephole Valley Wilderness

The Sheep Hole Mountains in the Mojave Desert are a great place to explore for those who are fascinated by mountains and do not mind the heat. The mountain range is located in San Bernardino County in California and is bordered between the Bullion Mountains and the Coxcomb Mountains. The highest peak reaches 4,600 feet above sea level.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy