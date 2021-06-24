Roaming in the Wilderness of Tehachapi Mountain Park

On the road in Kern County Brian Wangenheim/ Unsplash

Are you looking for another destination for your vacation days? The holidays are fast approaching and you still don't know where to go on a new adventure? Kern County has many beautiful parks and wilderness areas to offer if you're into mountains, nature, and breathtaking views.

The Tehachapi Mountain Park lies about 8 miles southwest of the city of Tehachapi. It is nestled between the Mojave desert and the San Joaquin Valley. From Woody's Peak on almost 8,000 feet, you are getting a great view from above onto the park.

The mountain park is all year round open but certain roads can be closed in winter due to heavy snowfall.

The park has many trails to offer for hikers. One of the most popular ones is the Nuooah Nature Trail showcasing the beauty of the landscape.

This park is known to be quiet and peaceful and many people come out here to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Even if you're not a hiking fan and just want to relax for a few days the campground in the park would be the perfect option for you.

But for those who are interested in exploring the mountains and surrounding peaks, there are countless trails leading across the mountain ridges. Some of them offering spectacular views across the valley and the park in general. Especially during sunrise on a clear day, one can get a breathtaking spectacle from above.

The campground in the park is basic but clean. Several single spot campsites and two large campsites are available in the camp. Pets are allowed in the camp but dogs have to be kept on the leash. Please leave your camp as clean as you found it when you arrived.

Enjoy a few days off the chaos in the cities and come to Tehachapi Mountain Park to relax for a bit.

