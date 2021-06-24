Stallion Springs - Homes for Sale

Stallion Springs Flash Dantz/ Unsplash

Are you looking for a new home? A new place to live in, a new area to explore? Many are on the lookout for a new home and most popular are these days the places more in the countryside. People are trying to avoid crowds and meeting too many people at once. If this is the case for you, you should look into the community of Stallion Springs.

The community of Stallion Springs is a census-designated place with just around 2,500 inhabitants in 2010. The town is located in the greater Tehachapi Area in Kern County, California. The elevation of the town is at 3,800 feet.

Stallion Springs Police Department is patrolling the area which was established in 1972.

"They provide the community and the surrounding schools, drug intervention classes, social media safety classes, and gang information classes." - Police department

Crime in Stallion Springs is virtually non-existing. The crime reports have much lower numbers than in other parts of the country.

The town has a lot to offer if you're a nature lover. Next to countless hiking and biking trails in the mountains, one can also make a visit to the nearby vineyards.

If you are just looking for a place to stay for a few days in the area the Stallion Springs Resort is the right place to go. It is located in the recreational and breathtakingly beautiful surroundings of Kern County. Different cottages and rooms are available and you are only 16 miles away from Tehachapi.

For those looking for a new home here is an interesting note. Currently, there are a hundred homes for sale on realtor.com for houses in Stallion Springs. A huge variety in sizes and locations in and around town can be found on the website. Don't hesitate and go check them out.

