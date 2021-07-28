Busayo NYC Brings Its Popular African Fashion Brand To Saks Fifth Avenue

Busayo Michelle Olupona Photo from Busayo Michelle Olupona Facebook

Busayo NYC is a Black-owned fashion brand in Brooklyn that sells beautifully made African fashion featuring contemporary prints sourced from Lagos, Nigeria. The woman behind the bright and bold designs is Busayo Michelle Olupona, who left behind a job as a corporate lawyer in 2011 to follow her passion for fashion.

Busayo has attracted a famous following, including super pop star Madonna; TV host Sunny Hostin, who wore her Busayo outfit on "The View"; and former Black Panther Dr. Angela Davis, among others. This spring, the clothing recently went on sale at posh department store Saks Fifth Avenue.

“One of the buyers at Saks came across our work and introduced our work to the womenswear buyer and the rest is history. It has been great launching at Saks, the customer response has been phenomenal,” says Olupona, whose clothing ranges from $115 for a Batik print woman's top to $465 for a dress. Busayo also sells men’s wear and accessories.

Busayo Bayo Dress Photo via Busayo NYC website

Olupona came to the States with her family, who immigrated from Nigeria to California in 1991. As a child, she was encouraged by her family to become a professional, so she studied business and law.

But after six years of working endless hours at an elite law firm, she decided to start her own clothing brand. And, she used the textiles of Nigeria.

“I wanted to create the clothes that I wanted to wear. I started Busayo while I was working for a corporate law firm and really wanted to create pieces that captured both of my cultures. I loved color, prints, and wanted to create pieces that captured my personality and what I wanted to see in the world,” recalls Olupona. “I was inspired by the traditional art form of creative textiles in Nigerian culture and wanted to share that with the world.”

To obtain the fabrics, Olupona travels frequently to Nigeria. “I am in Nigeria every year, sometimes twice a year depending on the demands of the business. We produce the textiles and the garments in Nigeria,” she says. Her business is also a way she can help fellow Nigerians.

“Nigeria has the highest rate of extreme poverty in the world, so the opportunity to collaborate with brilliant Nigerian minds to create this work has been such an important part of building the company,” she shares.

Olupona is the main mastermind behind the brand’s look. “I design all the garments and about half of our fabrics. I really think about the brand primarily from a fabric perspective. I think of myself primarily as a textile designer before I focus on the shape. Clothing has the ability to change our mood, transform how we feel,” she says.

And, her clothing has appealed to a wide range of fashionistas.

“My clients are women between 30 and 55, women who love color, art, are expressive, and want to show up in the world in a vibrant and dynamic way. Clothes are really a powerful way that we express ourselves,” says Olupona, who schedules appointments at Busayo’s showroom in Brooklyn.

While many businesses struggled during the pandemic, Busayo actually flourished.

“The pandemic was unexpectedly good for the business. People wanted to buy clothes that were bright, colorful, and over the top. So the more dynamic the dress, the more popular it was. People were wearing the pieces to the grocery store,” says Olupona.

Despite Busayo’s success and expansion into Saks Fifth Avenue, Olupona has continued to practice law, but on her own terms.

“I currently work in government. Building and scaling a fashion brand is not easy, and capital intensive so having a day job has been critical,” she offers. “I love solving problems and being a lawyer allows me to do that. Also, it allows me to work a different facet of my brain.”

Busayo is her first love. “I love so many things -- designing clothes, selling pieces, when customers send pictures of themselves, making fabrics, the incredible community of women who wear our clothes. Working with my team in Nigeria. So many things,” she enthuses.

Having two professions is natural for Olupona. “When I was growing up my mother had two jobs," she says. "I am in a marathon not a sprint and as I am not in a rush. I have been able to pace the growth of the business and manage the two responsibilities."

She is focused on taking Busayo to the next level. “We are expanding to other retailers, large and small,” says Olupona. “I am excited to bring Busayo to larger groups of people.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.