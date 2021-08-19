What happened to the man who injected himself with 3.5 million-year-old bacteria?

Man holding an ampoule Photo by Anastasia Nelen on Unsplash

His name is Dr. Anatoli Brouchkov, a Russian scientist, who received notoriety a few years ago for injecting himself with 3.5 million-year-old bacteria. The bacteria was still alive after 3.5 million years.

The bacteria called Bacillus F was first found in 2009 in Siberia's permafrost. Dr. Brouchkov figured out that the bacteria was 3.5 million years old.

Unlike other more harmful bacteria, Bacillus F seemed to have a good reputation. Studies done on the bacteria revealed that it had a positive effect on mice, fruit flies, and crops. The positive effect was that it made everything around it live longer. Mice lived longer, the crops grew faster, and were more resistant to the frost in the Siberian region. The people who lived in the region also seemed to live a longer life than average. Naturally, Dr. Brouchkov thought Bacillus F could be the "fountain of youth".

Now Bacillus F had not been tested on humans but Dr. Brouchkov decided that he would become a guinea pig and test the bacteria and its effects on himself. So he did inject the bacteria into himself sometime in 2013 and he did not die. He was later interviewed in 2015 and asked about the effects of the bacterial injection on himself. He stated that he felt healthier than ever and had higher energy levels.

Bacteria Photo by the CDC on Unsplash

So what is Dr. Brouchkov doing today in 2021? Does he still feel better than ever? The story about Dr. Brouchkov died after a while. He himself claimed that the injection was more of a "publicity stunt" and not the best way to do science.

There is still a lot of research that needs to be done on Bacillus F before it can legitimately be claimed that it is a source of long life.

In the meantime, Dr. Brouchkov has kept a low profile since his fame in the media a few years ago.

Sources: Discovery, The Express

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.