These James Bond movies were all filmed in Florida

Florida has been a popular filming location for several Hollywood movies including that of the ever-popular British spy, James Bond. As expected, the primary filming locations for the James Bond movies have been in England. However, some of the James Bond movies throughout the ages have also been filmed in the United States. For some reason, Florida seems to be one of the most popular locations for filming the Bond movies and there are several movies filmed in this great state.

Here are all the James Bond movies that have been filmed in different locations in Florida:

Goldfinger (1964)

In Florida, Goldfinger was filmed at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The Fontainebleau is a historic hotel in Miami Beach. The luxury hotel first opened up in 1954 and it is ranked among Florida's best architectural buildings.

The Fontainebleau was the setting for the scene in Goldfinger where the character Jill Masterson in the movie is murdered.

Thunderball (1965)

Thunderball was also filmed in Miami and the Silver Springs State Park near Ocala in Central Florida. In the movie, you can see the city of Miami in the background during the filming of some water scenes involving skydiving frogmen.

You Only Live Twice (1967)

For You Only Live Twice, stock footage of the movie was taken in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Cape Canaveral is a cape in Brevard County, Florida. It is located near the Atlantic Coast and makes for some scenic footage.

License to Kill (1989)

License to Kill was filmed in Key West, Florida. Key West is an island in the Straits of Florida. There were several scenes in License to Kill that were filmed in Key West. Exact locations include the Key West International Airport, Seven Mile Bridge, the Ernest Hemingway Museum, 707 South Street, Harbour Lights Bar, the U.S Coast Guard Sector Key West, the Key West Lighthouse, Mallory Square, Garrison Bight, the Naval Air Station,

Other locations in Florida include Key Largo, Key Vaca, Miami Dade County, Sugarloaf Key, Florida Bay, Marathon, and more. For a complete listing of Florida locations, check out the imdb site.

GoldenEye (1995)

Some scenes in GoldenEye were filmed in the Florida Keys.

Casino Royale (2006)

Some scenes in Casino Royale were filmed in Miami.

Sources: List of James Bond film locations - Wikipedia, IMDB

