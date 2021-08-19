For more than 60 years, Queen Elizabeth II remains loyal to this one brand

Queen Elizabeth II portrait -2012 Elli Gerra, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Wherever Queen Elizabeth II goes, she is never without her iconic handbag. Her handbag has become such a staple part of her outfit that it would seem out of order if she weren’t carrying one.

According to CEO Gerald Bodmer of the Launer bag company,

“She doesn’t feel fully dressed without her handbag.”

Much has been speculated in the media about the Queen’s handbag, how she uses it, and what she may carry in it.

The Queen has been known to use her handbag as a signal of sorts. For example, when she places her handbag on the floor, she is signaling that she is bored and wants her staff to rescue her. When she places her handbag on the dining table during dinner, it is code to her staff that she is ready to leave.

Unlike regular people, the Queen doesn’t carry keys or cash in her handbag, but she does carry a compact mirror, lipstick, and possibly reading glasses, mints, dog treats, and a pen as well.

The most interesting aspect about the Queen’s handbag is that since the 1950s, the Queen has been loyal to one brand of a handbag. That brand is Launer. Almost every bag that is photographed with the Queen is a Launer bag.

Why is the Queen so loyal to one brand when she could have her pick of the most expensive and exclusive brands in the world?

Here are some reasons why:

Loyal to British heritage

As Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 Commonwealth realms, Queen Elizabeth II is committed to serving and governing her people. She is free to shop wherever she wishes but she tends to be loyal to a precious few brands and she selects brands that exemplify British heritage. Launer is one of them.

Launer is a UK-based luxury handbag company. Its origins extend back to the 1940s when Sam Launer started making handbags in a small workshop.

Sam’s focus was to make exceptional products with the finest leathers. Despite the challenges brought about by World War II, the brand gained a reputation for its high-quality leather goods and started being favored by the elites of British society.

The Launer bag is distinctive and the bags are usually formal and structured as can be seen in the many photographs of the Queen carrying the bag. Moreover, the bags are not cheap and each bag starts at prices of $2,500 and more.

What makes Launer unique among other brands is that the handbags are solely manufactured in the UK. Even today, the brand remains loyal to British manufacturing. It is no wonder that the Queen favors Launer over any other brand and continues to carry them.

In addition, the brand has been awarded the Royal Warrant by the Queen since 1968. The Royal Warrant is highly prestigious and is bestowed by the Queen to a select few companies that serve the Royal Family.

Sentimental to the memory of the Queen Mother

Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the Queen Mother, died in 2002 at the age of 101. The Queen was by her mother’s side when she died and was very close to her. During the funeral speech, she mentioned her “beloved mother” and how much she was blessed to be able to spend time with her.

It was the Queen Mother who introduced her daughter to the Launer bag in the 1950s. She gifted a Launer bag to her daughter and that was the beginning of the Queen’s love affair with the brand.

The Queen loves the bag so much that it is believed she owns hundreds of Launer bags specially designed and customized in different colors. However, the Queen mostly carries the handbag in the color black.

It is possible that every time the Queen carries her handbag, it reminds her of her mother

Steadfast and unwavering in nature

Queen Elizabeth II has been described to have many positive attributes by her subjects. One attribute is that she remains unwavering and steadfast.

There are many examples of her steadfast nature. For example, she is deeply devoted to her role as Queen and even though she is now 95 years old, she has not retired from the throne, unlike many other monarchs who have stepped down due to old age. It is believed that the Queen takes the commitment of the Crown very seriously and will not abdicate the throne for this reason.

The Queen is also steadfast in other ways. Her hairstyle is a prime example. She has worn almost the same hairstyle through the ages from the time she was a young woman till now.

In the same way, the Queen will not give up or stop carrying her favorite handbag brand anytime soon. She remains a loyal and devoted customer of Launer.

Finally,

Although variety is the spice of life, the Queen’s loyalty and devotion to her favorite brand are admirable. Most brands would love it if their customers were as loyal as the Queen is to Launer.

Sources: Launer , Town and Country Magazine , People Magazine

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.