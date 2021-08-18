Are Kentucky children at risk with 849 new COVID-19 cases in one day?

Two children standing side by side Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

According to Governor Beshear's report, there were 849 new COVID-19 cases from children on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 - a surge of COVID-19 in children!

The new cases are from children age 18 and under. Since the beginning of this August, Kentucky doctors have been reporting that more children are getting sick from COVID-19.

The upward trend concerns doctors because children below the age of 12 still don't have access to vaccines and could be at risk of getting COVID-19 from unvaccinated adults and children.

COVID-19 in children has always been thought to be less severe than COVID-19 in adults. However, now that the Delta strain of COVID-19 is the most prevalent in Kentucky, it could affect children just as severely as adults - especially unvaccinated children.

There is also concern about COVID-19 in children because schools are now in session. The good news is that some folks are taking the COVID-19 surge seriously.

The first sign of this is the closure of Lee County Public Schools. The school district has cancelled classes for three days to allow time for virus test results and to enable staff members who were in quarantine to return to school.

Other precautions that Lee County Schools are taking is to require masks on buses and to highly recommend wearing masks inside the school premises.

Governor Beshear's statement about the school closure was,

Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask is how our kids stay in school. Let's put their education first and do the right thing.

It looks like Kentucky children are at risk with the surge in COVID-19 numbers. There is a Delta variant outbreak in Kentucky and most children remain unvaccinated.

What do you think about the surge of COVID-19 cases occurring in Kentucky children?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.