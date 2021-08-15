Critical level of Covid cases reached for Campbell County despite 61% vaccinated

Getting vaccinated Photo by CDC on Unsplash

The results are concerning. Campbell County COVID-19 cases are at critical levels this August.

The last time Campbell County was deemed a "critical level" was back in March 2021. Then, early this August, cases started rising and now Campbell County has been at a critical level for the past several days.

The critical level, in this case, is defined by the non-profit organization, Covid Act Now. At last count on August 13, 2021, the reading was 30.2 daily cases per 100000 residents. The cut-off for being at a critical level is 25 daily cases per 100000 residents.

The number of new COVID cases each day is increasing despite the fact that Campbell County has 61% of the population vaccinated.

Why is Campbell County in the critical zone despite more than half of the population being vaccinated?

This might have to do with the vulnerability level of Campbell County. The vulnerability as determined by Covid Act Now simply refers to whether any economic, social, or physical conditions are pre-existing and how much of an impact this could have on people affected by COVID-19. Pre-existing conditions include poverty, access to healthcare and transportation, age of the population, living conditions, and housing.

Campbell County includes several cities including Newport, Alexandria, Fort Thomas, and up to 13 more cities. The vulnerability level of the different cities may differ. So far, Campbell County is deemed to have an average vulnerability which makes sense as there are 16 cities with different population demographics and economic statuses.

There is some bit of good news despite the critical number of cases. The good news is that Campbell County has enough health support and capacity to withstand new COVID infections. Let's hope for the best.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.