William Mintram set sail on the Titanic after killing his wife

William Mintram was a crewman on the Titanic but he was also known to be a murderer!

When the RMS Titanic set sail on its fateful voyage on 10 April 1912, there were more than 900 crewmen on board the ship. Out of the 900 crewmen, 150 men worked as stokers or firemen.

The job of a stoker was lowly and difficult. It involved back-breaking work and toiling by the heat of the Titanic’s 29 boilers. More than 600 tonnes of coals were needed to propel the ship every day and the stokers had to maintain the furnace. It was not an easy job and it may explain why one particular stoker, William Mintram was hired despite having a criminal background.

William was no ordinary stoker. He had just been released from prison for killing his wife but he still got a job on the Titanic.

What led William to murder his wife and did he survive the sinking of the Titanic?

William was born in March 1866 in Southampton, United Kingdom. When he became older, he worked as a stoker at a large shipping firm. He was known to be an excellent worker.

In 1886, William got married to 17-year-old Eliza Mary Rose Veal. Eliza was already pregnant with their daughter and the couple felt forced to wed in a shotgun wedding.

William and Eliza lived in a Southampton parish and eventually had five children but the marriage was unhappy because William had a bad temper.

Trouble started just a few months after William and Eliza were married when William was convicted and imprisoned on the charge of “unlawful wounding.” He had hurt someone but historical records don’t reveal the details of the incident and whom he had wounded.

Then in 1902 after 15 years of marriage, a violent incident ended Eliza’s life. Eliza was murdered by William.

The murderous incident took place on October 18, 1902. That night, William had returned home drunk. He got into a fight with Eliza because he was unhappy that she had pawned their son’s boots to buy drinks for herself.

Eliza was sitting in a chair and their son was in the room when the fight started. During the fight, William claimed that Eliza rushed at him and slapped him on the face. However, their son who was an eyewitness stated that it was William who slapped Eliza. Next, William picked up a knife and while Eliza was sitting down with her back turned to him, he plunged it into her body between her left shoulder blade and her spine. The injuries were fatal and Eliza died in the hospital.

In the end, William had murdered his wife and literally stabbed her in the back.

An all-male jury convicted William of manslaughter and he was sentenced to 12 years of incarceration at the Portland Convict Prison in Dorset.

However, instead of serving the full 12 years in prison, William ended up serving only three years. He was released sometime in 1911 or early 1912 and moved in next door to his grown daughter and her husband, Walter Hurst. It was around this time that the Titanic was ready to set sail on her maiden voyage.

Both William and his son-in-law, Walter obtained jobs on the Titanic as stokers.

On board the Titanic, William and Walter shared a room.

At 11:20 pm on the 14th of April, 1912, Walter was woken up by the sound of a grinding crash along the starboard side of the ship.

According to Walter’s account, William ran up to the deck to see what the noise was about and came back into the room with a lump of ice which he threw on Walter’s bunk. The two men then dressed and when they went to the boat deck, they discovered that there was a lot of commotion on deck and the ship had already started to sink. Lifeboats were being lowered into the water so William and Walter decided to search for lifejackets.

William was able to find a life jacket for himself but Walter couldn’t find one. In a final bit of good deed, William gave up his lifejacket to his son-in-law. Consequently, Walter survived the sinking but William most likely drowned. William’s body was never recovered.

