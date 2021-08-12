3 famous movies that were filmed in Newport, Kentucky

Man filming a scene Photo by Sven Mieke on Unsplash

Hollywood meets Newport!

For a small city, it is quite surprising that Newport would serve as the location for some scenes in the most famous Hollywood movies. In fact, some of the most famous movies have had scenes that were filmed in Newport.

Here are 3 Hollywood movies that were partially filmed in Newport.

Rain Man - filmed at Pompilio's Restaurant in Newport

According to Pompilio's Restaurant, the Greater Cincinnati Film Commission arranged for Pompilio's Restaurant to be the location for a short film segment in the 1988 movie Rainman.

The scene was the old dining room off the bar where Dustin Hoffman ordered pancakes in the movie. In the scene, Dustin Hoffman had spilled over a box of toothpicks and immediately called out the exact number of toothpicks on the floor.

The scene didn't just have Dustin Hoffman. Tom Cruise was also present in the restaurant.

Since that time, the decor in Pompilio's Restaurant has changed but the floor tile pattern is reportedly the same. There is also a payphone that Tom Cruise used in the scene and that payphone is still there.

The Ides of March - filmed at the Comfort Suites Hotel in Newport

The Ides of March starred George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Evan Rachel Wood, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Paul Giamatti as the main actors. The movie was filmed in Michigan, Ohio, and Northern Kentucky with filming locations of Cincinnati and Newport.

For Newport, scenes were filmed at the Comfort Suites which is located at 420 Riverboat Row in Newport. The scene at Comfort Suites reportedly involved Ryan Gosling and Evan Rachel Wood.

The movie was chosen as one of the top ten films of 2011.

Airborne - filmed at Pompilio's restaurant in Newport and Newport waterfront (current location of Newport on the Levee)

Airborne is a 1993 movie. While its actors were not as famous as Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, and George Clooney, it did star Seth Green and Jack Black in a minor role.

Airborne is a movie about skateboarding but to many, it also showcased the sights of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

While Airborne never received the same level of fame as Rain Man, today it has become something of a cult classic.

Do you know of any other movie with scenes filmed in Newport?

Sources: WCPO, Dayton Daily News, WCPO - Remember This

