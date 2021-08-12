"Pay by Plate Parking" in Newport means more residents will have to pay to park

Parking Sign Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash

If you want to park on Monmouth Street between 9th and 8th street, you have to pay up now!

Parking has always been an issue for urban dwellers. Parking fees can eat out of your budget. Well, now for some residents of Newport, there are more parking fees if you want to park in certain locations. For example, Monmouth St does have parking meters up and down but there are additional new parking signs now.

The City of Newport has a parking sign called "Pay by Plate Parking" on Monmouth St between 9th and 8th.

According to the sign, payment is required and there are three steps to it,

1. Park vehicle in space

2. Note your vehicle license plate number

3. Pay fee at pay station

This parking sign means that you will have to walk to the pay station to pay for parking. Perhaps they should have just placed parking meters there instead of having people walk to a pay station. A parking meter would be easier to deal with than a pay station.

Newport residents are worried about having to pay for more parking. They are also worried that these pay stations will become the norm in Newport.

Some believe that this parking sign is to discourage people from parking on the streets all day. People can leave their cars parked all day and overnight on the streets making it difficult for customers to access businesses. The "Pay by Plate Parking" may dissuade people from freely parking their cars all day and night.

The drawbacks are that the "Pay by Plate Parking" could dissuade people from shopping and dining on those streets. Already, some residents have complained about having to walk to pay for parking. Other residents did not want to pay for parking there and decided to forgo eating at their favorite restaurant.

What do you think about the "Pay by Plate Parking" sign on Monmouth? Do you think this will improve the parking situation and dissuade people from freely parking wherever and whenever they want to?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.