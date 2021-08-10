Newport, KY

Facemasks are required again in these places in Newport

Woman wearing a mask

Governor Beshear is strongly recommending that Kentuckians start to wear face masks indoors and some places in Newport are taking heed!

We all thought it was over and the controversy over facemasks could finally rest as the general mask mandate for Kentucky ended on June 11.

Unfortunately, now with the rise of the Delta strain of COVID-19, there is strong encouragement from the governor himself that all Kentucky residents (including the vaccinated) should wear facemasks indoors again.

This is what the governor had to say about the mask mandate being revisited again, "It's not the advice that's changing, it's the virus that's changing."

The federal health agency has also recommended that vaccinated people in addition to the unvaccinated start wearing masks again.

So, how does this impact Newport?

State Offices and Buildings - Masks required

As of now, there is no official mask mandate for Newport but there is a mask mandate for visitors to state buildings and for state employees to wear masks indoors.

Newport Independent School District - Masks may be required when school begins on August 25

Governor Beshear wants school districts to enforce wearing masks indoors. Already the nearby Campbell County schools are requiring all visitors and students to wear masks indoors and during bus transportation.

There is no official word yet from Newport Independent School District about masks but they have stated that students riding the bus will be required to wear masks.

Newport Businesses

As for Newport businesses, there are already a few ready to enforce the mask mandate. For example, Arcadian Comics & Games, a comic book store located on 627 Monmouth Street is back to enforcing masks inside the store.

The comic bookstore released a message on their Facebook saying,

"It might not be popular, but science rarely is. The reasons we are back to enforcing masks inside the shop have everything to do with concerns about transmitting the Delta variant to our families. The entire staff has been vaccinated, but that doesn't stop catching the virus, and even getting sick." - Arcadian Comics & Games

What do you think about the possible enforcement of the mask mandate in Newport in more places?

