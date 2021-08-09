Explosions are being heard in some parts of Newport

Scrap yard Photo by Evan Demicoli on Unsplash

It's August 2021 and explosions from River Metals Recycling are still being heard in some parts of Newport.

Newport residents have been complaining for years about the explosions from Kentucky's largest scrap recycler, River Metals Recycling.

River Metals Recycling (RMR)'s Newport facility is located at 1220 Licking Pike in Newport. The company has been operating for decades and also has other branch locations in the area.

The explosions are due to combustion that takes place when a car with gasoline in its tanks is being crushed during the metal recycling process. It's a normal part of the process but it can really be scary to hear such loud boom sounds.

Why some residents are concerned

Residents are worried that the explosions may harm their houses and have been complaining that it shakes up their houses and causes structural damage. Moreover, the loud noises are a public nuisance. This could be true depending on where you live in or around Newport. If you are a part of the Clifton community, West Newport, or East Covington areas, you could be most affected by the noise.

Some Newport residents even believe that the explosions have gotten worse and are occurring with more frequency. Some people think that RMR should even leave Newport for a different location.

Other residents are not so concerned

Others living in Newport may not be concerned because they live far away from the recycling plant so that the noise does not bother them.

Also, RMR is a company that has been around for years and people get used to it being in the area - sound or no sound. The company was even named the 2015 Business of the Year by the Newport Business Association. The company was honored for contributing to Newport by working with the Fire and Police Departments, donating to public areas, and volunteering. The company is obviously important to Newport's economy.

No solution in sight

In June 2021, an ordinance was proposed to deal with the explosions from the recycling plant. The proposal was that RMR would have to report any explosions to the city and be accountable. Otherwise, a fine would be issued.

This seems like encouraging news but we will have to wait and see what happens. Will the ordinance become law?

As a Newport resident, what do you think about the explosions from the RMR plant?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.