August is the last chance for a Newport resident to win a million dollars in Kentucky's Shot at a Million vaccine drawing.

The next and last drawing for Kentucky's Shot at a Million will be on Friday, August 27, 2021, when winners will be announced. A Louisville woman won the second drawing in July and the first drawing was won by a woman from Lexington.

The last time someone from Newport won the lottery big time was when Sandra Goines and Mickey Regan won a million dollars from the Mega Millions lottery.

Of course, the Shot at a Million isn't just any lottery, it is a government-sponsored drawing that is being run so that people will have an incentive to get vaccinated.

All you need as a permanent resident of Kentucky is to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Kentucky Shot at a Million website, you are also eligible even if you receive the vaccine in a different state. Once you receive the vaccine, you can enter to win at the Shot at a Million website.

So far, the COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows that 53.71% of Campbell County residents have been vaccinated fully. Campbell County is fortunate in that they have a higher percentage of people vaccinated than other counties in Kentucky.

In Kentucky (as of August 7, 2021), 53. 7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine. This is equivalent to 2,385,080 people and all these people will be eligible for the vaccine drawing. That means a Newport resident has a 1 in 2.385 million chance of winning the vaccine lottery.

If you win, the one million dollars is pre-tax so you will still be responsible for taxes after winning. However, the drawing is a great incentive for unvaccinated Newport residents to get vaccinated and then register for the drawing.

So go get vaccinated if you haven't already and best of luck in the drawing!

