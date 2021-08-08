3 best neighborhood dive bars in Newport

People at a bar Photo by Alexander Popov on Unsplash

Are you looking for a friendly neighborhood dive bar to drink and hang out with your Newport neighbors?

The word "dive bar" has been somewhat controversial throughout the years because it started out being used to describe disreputable places.

However, today the dive bar is used in a good way to describe a small, old-time, friendly, and comfortable bar that often serves the local clientele.

If you were to ask a bunch of Newport residents about their favorite dive bars in the area. Most likely, they would mention one of the 3 bars in the list below.

Crazy Fox Saloon

The Crazy Fox Saloon is located at 901 Washington Avenue in Newport. The bar has been around for several years and is pretty much a Newport staple.

The Crazy Fox Saloon is an LGTBQ+ bar that caters to all. The bar's focus is to create a safe and inclusive space for all customers regardless of whether they are straight or gay.

The owner of the Crazy Fox Saloon, Terry Bond has said,

We want everyone to come in here and feel comfortable with the understanding that most prejudice is based on ignorance and fear. So, how do you break that down? You get people to mingle and get to know each other..

The Crazy Fox Saloon is highly ranked on Google Reviews, Yelp, and Trip Advisor. Newport residents love the friendly atmosphere, the drink specials, and the opportunity to hang out and play pool, darts, and listen to the jukebox.

Diamond Debbies

Diamond Deb's is located at 717 Patterson Street in Newport.

It is another great place to hang out. They have karaoke on Fridays and some of the coldest beer in town. There is also a nice back porch where you can enjoy the weather and drink.

Also, the customers, bartenders, and employees have a friendly reputation.

Diamond Deb's is rated a solid 4 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews.

The Boardroom

The Boardroom is located at 844 York Street. The Boardroom is a relatively recent bar that opened up just a few years ago but it is already a big hit with the locals.

The Boardroom is ranked a stellar 4.7 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews. Patrons of the Boardroom love the cheap drinks, the amazing music, and a particular bartender called Barbie. Barbie the bartender is such a hit with customers that she even has a drink that is named after her.

In conclusion, Newport definitely has some great bars in the area but regardless of where you like to go for a drink, the key is to be safe and drink responsibly.

