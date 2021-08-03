What having the best GED program in Kentucky means for Newport Independent Schools

A young woman studying Photo by Kyle Gregory Devaras on Unsplash

Newport Independent Schools has much reason to celebrate. Their GED program was ranked the best in Kentucky for 2020-2021.

The Newport GED staff was also awarded the Instructional Team of the Year award.

It should be noted that GED is considered to be adult education and its aim is to help students over the age of 18 who are not currently enrolled in high school.

While the GED program may not directly impact students at Newport Independent Schools, it is certainly a sign that changes are coming and so far it has all been good.

One significant change to Newport's school has been the recent hiring of Tony Watts as Newport's superintendent. Watts has already received favorable reviews from the Board of Education. His accomplishments include his leadership during COVID-19 and his focus on improving academic performance in the school. Even the Newport's Board of Education Vice Chair, Julie Smith-Morrow said she was "personally thrilled" with Watt's performance in spite of COVID-19 and its challenges in the last school year.

As part of the future plan, Watts will plan for improved academic performance for the school. He will also continue to recruit and support a diverse and excellent staff for the school and build a relationship with stakeholders.

However, there is still much improvement to be had. As of 2019, schools in the Newport Independent district were ranked on the lower end of the scale among all Kentucky schools. Maths and reading proficiency are still lower than the statewide average proficiencies of Kentucky public schools. Thus, the entire education process may need to be revamped starting from the ground up.

As for being ranked as having the best GED program, this is surely a step forward for Newport Independent Schools. It also indicates that the district has the potential to have great academic programs that could help not just adult students but younger students as well.

