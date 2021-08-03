Newport's new business, Clean Eatz offers delicious 500 calorie meals

Eating a meal Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash

Does "Caprese Steak Medallions drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a kale pesto sauce" sound good to you? As a added bonus, this meal is only 403 calories. You might be wondering where you could find such a delicious healthy meal. The answer is at Newport's new business that opened up in July called Clean Eatz.

Clean Eatz is a meal prep company with a dine-in / carryout cafe. They also have frozen meals and you can order meals ahead of time to pick up and take home.

Clean Eatz is located near Crunch Fitness in the Newport Shopping Center. The Newport franchise of Clean Eats is owned by Chase Whitehead and Brandon Cress. The exact address of Clean Eatz Newport is listed as 1759 Monmouth Street.

It has only been about a month since Clean Eatz opened up in Newport but it is already receiving rave reviews from customers. Customers claim that the food is delicious, affordable, and does not taste like diet food. Portion sizes are appropriate and labeled with the amount of calories, carbs and proteins.

Clean Eatz includes a variety of options on their menu including burgers, salads, bowls, wraps, and more. They also state that they have more than 40 varieties of Grab n'Go meals which you can just heat up and then eat.

You can also sign up for Clean Eatz's meal plan which consists of six new meals each week - five entrees and one breakfast.

Clean Eatz is great for all types of eaters including vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters. The best part about Clean Eatz is that you get a lot of flavor and taste especially since most people think healthy food tastes bland.

Prices for the healty food are also reasonable and are not much more different than if you were to visit a Chipotle.

While Newport has a lot of great dining options, there are not a lot of healthy options in the area. Here is where Clean Eatz makes the difference in Newport.

Here is a sample of what Clean Eatz is offering this week for meal orders - Grecian Steak Bowl, Sweet and Sour Chicken, Thai Potstickers, BBQ Meatloaf, Seasoned Chicken and the breakfast option is a Chicken and Waffle Breakfast. The meal varieties will change every week but the calories always remain less than 500.

If this sounds good to you, do check out Clean Eatz and support a new business!

