How Knox College welcomed their 20th president, C. Andrew McGadney

Celebration Photo by Simon Maage on Unsplash

On July 1, C. Andrew McGadney started his tenure as the 20th president of Knox College in Galesburg. I imagine it must have been a proud moment for the college.

As an alumna of Knox College, I am constantly keeping tabs on news and events at the college. President McGadney's hiring at Knox College is especially significant as he will become the first African American president in the college's history.

This is how Knox College rolled out the welcome mat for President McGadney.

Welcome events that honored the new president

On the morning of his first day on the job, members of the Knox College community including students, faculty, and staff joined the new president on Plomin terrace for a community breakfast. The breakfast was a successful way for President McGadney to be introduced to students and faculty he might not have had the opportunity to meet on his previous visits to Knox.

Later, President McGadney ended his first day on the job by having pizza with a selected group of Knox students.

In his welcome address to Knox College, President McGadney said,

As I begin this journey, I am looking forward to the opportunity to immerse myself into the culture of this great place.... I'm excited to chart a path together to aggressively move our college forward."

President McGadney's goals and visions for Knox College include making sure that Knox College retains its status as a premier liberal arts college. As a first step, the president will be making some important hiring decisions for Knox. One of the most important jobs that needs to be filled is the position of vice president for student development. The previous vice president Anne Ehrlich has moved on to a new position at Gettysburg College.

In addition to making hiring decisions, President McGadney has planned a series of events for his first few months to meet with members of the Knox community and put together ideas and solutions to make Knox an even stronger presence on the academic stage.

However, without Galesburg, there is no Knox College, so it will also be equally important for President McGadney to strengthen Knox College ties with the Galesburg community which I am sure he will be focused on.

Here's to a successful tenure and presidency at Knox College for President McGadney!

Source: Knox College

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.