Cincinnati, OH

The Hollywood connection to the St. Francis Seminary School in Cincinnati

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sHf5_0aroST3X00
Hollywood signPhoto by Cameron Venti on Unsplash

Having lived in Cincinnati for several years, the most surprising thing is that you can always find strange and interesting facts about the city. One interesting Cincinnati tidbit is that Tom Cruise used to live here as a young boy and that he actually went to school in Cincinnati.

Tom Cruise attended the St. Francis Seminary School in Mount Healthy.

The seminary is now permanently closed but it used to be a Roman Catholic school for boys. It was a residential Franciscan high school in the late 1970s.

At the time, Tom Cruise used to be known by his family name of Mapother. Cruise used to live in Louisville, Kentucky but when Father Ric Schneider gave a talk at the St. Raphael the Archangel School in Louisville about the St. Francis Seminary, Cruise became interested in attending the Cincinnati school.

Cruise attended the St. Francis Seminary School in the fall of 1976 with 67 other freshmen boys. Cruise was only 14 years old at the time. Cruise's old classmates and teachers remember him as a friendly kid with average smarts who could be cocky just like his character in the movie, Top Gun.

Tom Cruise did not end up staying long at the seminary. The St. Francis Seminary was a strict school where students had to learn Latin, Greek, and German. Cruise joined the drama club at the seminary where he memorized entire plays and competed in drama competitions. Eventually, he decided to return back to Louisville in 1977.

Cruise's former teachers stated that Cruise left the seminary because his family was relocating to New Jersey but Cruise's classmate remembers a different incident.

In the particular incident as retold by Cruise's classmate, he and Cruise decided to steal liquor from the Franciscan priests. When the priests found out about the incident, they wrote a letter to Cruise's parents stating that it would be preferred if Cruise did not return to the school. Thus, Cruise was never officially kicked out of the school, he was just encouraged not to return.

Today, the former St. Francis Seminary is now a historic building. In 1999, it became listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Now it is reported to be a Franciscan retirement community called Mercy Franciscan at Winton Woods.

If you live in Cincinnati, do check out this historic seminary building.

Sources: Irish Examiner, Newsweek, Churchpop

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9312ad6e1a4f2a32314ae3601a5b7ab3.blob

I am a content creator focused on writing in several different areas. My writing is diverse and features topics on science, self-improvement, reading and literature, entertainment, and history.

Cincinnati, OH
1402 followers
Loading

More from Anita Durairaj

Kentucky State

Coyote sighted in Newport, Kentucky

CoyotePhoto by Crisoforo Gaspar Hernandez on Unsplash. Recently, a few residents of Newport, Kentucky reported seeing a coyote in the area. The discussion about the coyote ranged from how to kill the coyote to how to protect children and pets from the animal.Read full story
2 comments
Newport, KY

How safe is it to swim in the Ohio river for Newport residents?

Summer is here and the kids have come out to play. Swimming is a great summer activity but not when it involves swimming in the rivers bordering Newport, Kentucky. Those rivers are the Ohio River and the Licking River. The Ohio River is bound to Newport on the north while the Licking River is bound to the west.Read full story
9 comments
Newport, KY

Why renting in Newport is so difficult

When I first moved to Newport about three and a half years ago, I remember searching for apartments to rent. Even at that time, I remember being surprised that Newport rental prices were rather high. I was just looking for a one-bedroom apartment but the nicer and more high-end places were listed for $1200 and up. The more affordable apartments were decrepit and I didn't feel safe living in those areas. I eventually settled down at City View apartments where I rented a one-bedroom for $950. Last I heard, City View Apartment rental prices for the one-bedrooms have also gone up now.Read full story
Columbia, MO

Delicious Hot Box Cookies from Columbia, Missouri

The first time I walked through the door of Hot Box Cookies, I did not know what to expect. However, a few minutes later, I walked out with a box of warm, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookies and soon I devoured the whole lot. Not bad for cookies that weren't homemade.Read full story
Columbia, MO

The Yellow Dog Bookshop in Columbia, Missouri

When I lived in Columbia, one of my favorite bookstores was the Yellow Dog Bookstore. The Yellow Dog is located at 8 S 9th Street in Columbia. It is a used bookstore which is located in downtown Columbia. The bookstore bills itself as a "locally owned mom & pop bookshop."Read full story
Newport, OH

Why Newport residents love The Boardroom

Where else can you get $2 Tuesdays and meet Barbie the Bartender?. There are several reasons why Newport residents love The Boardroom. The Boardroom is a bar or nightclub that is located at 844 York Street in Newport. It used to be a part of the Green Derby (a dining establishment) but when the Derby closed, the bar changed ownership and became known as The Boardroom.Read full story
Kentucky State

The stunning homes of the East Row Historic District in Newport, Kentucky

The East Row Historic District is flush with old mansions and showcases how Newport was wealthy and elegant during the Victorian era. The district has more than 1050 homes and it is the second-largest historic district in Kentucky. Buildings in the East Row are all listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The architectural styles of the homes in the area are varied and include Victorian, Greek Revival, Italianate style, Queen Anne, Colonial Revival, American Foursquare style, and Craftsman style.Read full story
Newport, OH

Mentoring Plus - a non-profit in Newport that needs your attention

Young people looking at their phonesPhoto by Creative Christians on Unsplash. A non-profit that is trying to make a difference to Newport's youth!. Mentoring Plus is a non-profit charity that was founded by Kevin Kennedy. The non-profit is located at 801 York Street in Newport. They are making a difference in the lives of kids from the ages of 13 to 21. Some of these kids are at-risk teens and it is crucial that they obtain as much support and help as possible so they can stay on the straight and narrow path.Read full story
Newport, KY

La Mexicana restaurant in Newport is no Taco Bell

If you live in Newport, Kentucky, you would think that you are as far away from Mexico as you could possibly be. This is quite true as Kentucky is more than 1855 miles from the Mexico border.Read full story
Newport, OH

A hometown favorite in Newport - Pompilios Restaurant

Wonderful Italian food and a community staple since 1933. Pompilios is very much a part of Newport history. The restaurant has operated since 1933 serving celebrities, mobsters, and gamblers when Newport was known as the "original Sin City" and was a precursor to Las Vegas. Today, its customers include tourists and Newport residents.Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Serving more than just chili in Newport - Gourmet Chili

I wrote a review about Dixie Chili a few days ago but you can't talk about chili in Newport without mentioning the other place too - Gourmet Chili. Gourmet Chili is a family restaurant and an old-school diner that also serves a variety of chili and Greek-inspired foods. It is located at 843 Monmouth St in Newport.Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OH

Indian cuisine in Newport at Jot India Restaurant

For food aficionados who are interested in ethnic cuisine, there are quite a few ethnic food choices in Newport such as La Mexicana Restaurant (Mexican cuisine), Hofbrauhaus Newport (German cuisine), and Jot India Restaurant, and Amol Carry Out (Indian cuisine).Read full story
Covington, OH

The place to make donations in Covington - the Thrifting on Eastern store

If you are a Newport or Covington resident and you are looking for a place that accepts donations, check out the Brighton Center. The Brighton Center is a non-profit organization located at 741 Central Avenue in Newport. Their mission is:Read full story
Newport, OH

New business open - the Clinic at Newport Drug Center

The Clinic at Newport Drug Center is now open. It is located at 39 West 10th Street inside the Newport Drug Center. The new clinic will be another venue where Newport residents can receive quality medical care. This is the place to come if you have a sore throat or just need a physical exam. Hours of operation for the clinic are Mondays to Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm. The clinic is closed during the weekend.Read full story
Columbia, MO

Blatant theft from donation jar at JJ's Café in Columbia, Missouri

Concerned and anxiousPhoto by Christian Erfurt on Unsplash. On July 12, there was a shared message on my Facebook feed from one of my Columbia friends. The message was from Robert Paben who is the co-owner of JJ's Cafe in Columbia. I don't know Robert Paben but my friend had chosen to share his message because of a blatant theft that had occurred at JJ's Cafe.Read full story
2 comments
Newport, KY

Newport Independent School District grieving for three of its students killed in deadly crash

Bad news from Virginia - On July 13, the Daily Press reported that three young children from Newport, ages 13, 11, and 9 were killed in a deadly crash when their father, Anthony Snow suffered a medical emergency while driving from Virginia Beach to go back home to Northern Kentucky from vacation.Read full story
Newport, KY

A lifeline for some Newport residents - the child tax credit payments

Happy children at the poolPhoto by Peter Idowu on Unsplash. It's Thursday, July 15, and 39 families with 65 million children will be anxious about receiving their child tax credit payments from the federal government.Read full story
Newport, KY

A taste of Cincinnati-style chili at Dixie Chili & Deli in Newport

The Greater Cincinnati area is known for its chili. The most popular places in the area include Skyline Chili and Gold Star Chili. There is also a third contender in the form of Dixie Chili in Newport, Kentucky.Read full story
Newport, KY

The Hollywood celebrities famously associated with Newport, Kentucky

Marilyn art on pianoPhoto by Jarvik Joshi on Unsplash. I used to walk down Monmouth Street in Newport, Kentucky every day without realizing how historically relevant the area was to American history. Today, there is a Newport Gangster Tour that allows you to experience the history of the place.Read full story
Newport, KY

The relevance of the World Peace Bell in Newport, Kentucky

I lived in Cincinnati for seven years and in Newport, Kentucky for two years. In all that time, I never knew that Newport was the home of a World Peace Bell. The World Peace Bell is located at 425 York Street. I worked in a building that is just a few minutes of walking distance from the World Peace Bell and yet no one at my workplace mentioned that this could potentially be a site of interest. It wasn't until the end of my stay in Newport that I realized there was a World Peace Bell in the area because someone casually mentioned it in conversation.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy