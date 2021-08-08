Is L.A.’s new anti-encampment law a band-aid solution to homelessness?

Kelvin Cheng / Getty Images

By the end of this month, Los Angeles will begin restricting the presence of unhoused people in the city. The anti-camping ordinance recently signed into law prohibits sitting, sleeping or storing property at a variety of public spaces.

The City can work at will to remove homeless encampments blocking sidewalks or streets, as well as those within 10 feet of a driveway, five feet of a building’s entrance or two feet of a fire hydrant.

But in most cases, the City Council will have to vote on whether to enforce the law on encampments near certain types of public facilities, such as schools, libraries, public parks and freeway ramps or underpasses. Council members must then offer a two-week notice to people camped in those areas before moving forward.

The ordinance states the City will employ a “street engagement strategy” involving professionals like social workers to help unhoused communities through the encampment removal process. Those who violate the ordinance will likely face fines, and can be charged with infractions or, in more serious cases, misdemeanors.

Behavioral scientist Sarah Hunter, director of the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness in L.A., said the ordinance does not create solutions to the problem of homelessness.

“I was disappointed because I think we know already that criminalizing homelessness is not an effective approach to addressing homelessness,” Hunter said. “We need to target our energy and efforts in different ways.”

The city lacks the volume of interim and permanent housing placements needed to accommodate those currently living on the streets, she said. Numbers from last year estimate L.A. is home to more than 66,000 unhoused people, and it does not have nearly enough shelter beds or housing units available to put a roof over them all.

Since the pandemic began, the issue has also grown more visible because many cleanup and sanitation programs rolled back their operations in the wake of COVID-19. This means people walking around the city may have noticed more signs of homelessness throughout the past year and a half — but sweeping the encampments out of sight only conceals a reality that will still exist.

“We don't have a robust enough homeless service system to provide solutions for everyone,” Hunter said. “So there's going to be a lot of money and energy spent around citing people and things of this nature, which is just not going to be effective.”

Hunter said the City should instead focus on getting folks into shelter, or into more permanent forms of housing — but an ordinance like this one cannot accomplish that unless it comes with the resources to place people into safe lodging.

Part of the solution entails providing more client-friendly services that break down barriers for those trying to access help, she said. This includes finding ways to shorten wait times, as well as condensing the amount of paperwork people are required to submit.

Mayer Dahan is the founder of L.A.-based nonprofit The Dream Builders Project, which distributes care packages to unhoused communities around the city. He said he understands residents’ concerns about homeless encampments on the streets, but that the execution of the new law is “unfortunate.”

“People wanting to camp because they don’t have a home, that might be something that we could accommodate in some way,” Dahan said. “But because there's not quite a system in place, it's just happening haphazardly.”

Because providing enough housing takes time and resources the City may find difficult to invest, Dahan said he believes the most tangible approach could be to provide more mental health services. This paves a path toward rehabilitative rather than punitive ways to address homelessness.

“Many people in our city’s homeless population suffer from mental and emotional and traumatic issues that require professional assistance, like counseling and therapy for those who have any kind of addiction issues,” Dahan said. “Yet we just punish people who symptomatically step out of line by doing something that's part of an unhealthy lifestyle.”

Policing homelessness is “absolutely not” effective in combating it, he said. Unhoused communities in L.A. and across the country have been criminalized for years, and the approach hasn’t worked yet — the rate of homelessness in L.A. has surged over the past decade.

Instead, Dahan suggests the City and its residents start implementing strategies rooted in empathy and understanding.

“We're all two or three really bad steps away from a situation like that,” Dahan said. “I understand you wouldn't want somebody camping in front of your home, but you have a home and they have a tent, then you can try to understand the perspective of the situation.”