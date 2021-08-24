Akron, OH

Akron Children's Hospital joins Summa Health in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2Tek_0bbR3U3400
pexels

Cleveland, OH – Employees are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or submitted for mandatory COVID-19 test, Akron Children’s Hospital confirms. President and CEO Grace Wakulchik sent an email to its employees citing that “with the Delta variant causing widespread infection, and troubling uptick pediatric cases” are the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. “We must do everything we can to protect ourselves, our coworkers, and the vulnerable children we have promised to serve, most of whom are not eligible for vaccination,” says Wakulchik.

Those required to have the COVID-19 vaccine are all new hires and employees. They will also be subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing. The hospital will be working on the details of the testing plan as the effective day of the new policy has not been finalized yet.

The COVID-19 vaccines were proven safe and effective in conserving users from this serious illness therefore vaccination is the most important tool we have to fight this pandemic and it’s our essential role to help care for and keep safe our patients. This new policy is another step in our guidelines that we implemented since the beginning of the pandemic including wearing masks, screening at all entrances of the hospital, hand hygiene, and proper distancing.

As Akron Children’s Hospital joins Summa Health for its employees to be all vaccinated, Summa became the first Northeast Ohio hospital to have mandatory vaccinations, stating that all employees must be vaccinated by the end of October. Those who do not comply will face the disciplinary board and probably will face termination of employment. 

Several bigger hospitals systems in Northeast Ohio such as Metro-Health, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals announced that they will require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

