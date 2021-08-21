Kent, OH

Kent State University Workshop Reflect on May 4th Incident

Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dp7sH_0bYVd3rg00
Inaki del Olmo, Unsplash

KENT STATE, OH, - Educators from across the country recently attended Kent State University’s virtual 2021 workshop on American History and Culture. The title of the workshop is, “Making Meaning of May 4: The 1970 Kent State Shootings in US History,” which is possible due to the grant of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The workshop is co-directed by Professor Emerita of English and former founding director of the May 4 Visitors Center, Laura Davis, Ph.D., professor of teacher education in social studies.

This summer’s workshop offered middle school and high school educators an opportunity to explore the complex history of when the Ohio National Guard opened fire on Kent State student protestors, killing 4 people and wounded 9 people on May 4, 1970.

The educators participated in several activities, including the discussion of recent issues, attending presentations from witnesses of the shooting, and each participant is then assigned to make a lesson plan to bring back to their school.

Antwayn Patrick of Lexington, Mississippi, Principal and History Teacher, wanted to learn more about youth movements and student organizations during the Vietnam War era, and how Black organizations at Kent State impacted the history of May 4.

“Youths can and have brought about changes in American society,” said Patrick.

“Additionally, the Black United Students movement at Kent State was very instrumental in helping to bring about changes at Kent State. I will let my students know that they can make a difference.”

He was eager to teach about May the 4th after he developed the lesson plan.

“I am thinking more deeply about what it is that needs to be taught in the classroom,” she said. “If one of the essential values of public education is ensuring that all individuals will be able to participate actively in their democratic government, what we teach is of critical importance. Students need to be critical thinkers, able to ask difficult questions with difficult answers in order to be ready for the democracy they will inherit. Part of my responsibility is to give them the uncomfortable stuff to digest. May 4, 1970, is a moment in American history to anchor those types of critical investigations.”

For more information on the issue of “Making Meaning of May 4” visit www.may4neh.org.

And for more information about May 4, 1970, visit www.kent.edu/may-4-1970.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f1158b3b283913ea0a364a5299cb95d8.blob

Calling Cleveland home and the dog my spirit animal. They/them

Cleveland, OH
443 followers
Loading

More from Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Cleveland, OH

Recommended candy stores in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH - The taste and smell of sweet candy can boost your mood and satisfy your sweet tooth needs. For you looking for the best candy shops, Cleveland has to offer, here we compile the most recommended candy shops in town.Read full story
1 comments
Trumbull County, OH

Here are several great outdoor places to explore

Trumbull County, OH - Trumbull County, located halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, provides sights and sounds that provide tourists with a multitude of interesting experiences. The county's wide array of attractions draws visitors, whether it's admiring the elegant lines of classic cars at the National Packard Museum, listening to the clip-clop of an Amish horse and buggy, or paying homage to the 25th President William McKinley at his birthplace.Read full story
Warren, OH

Get to know more about Warren's Historic Millionaires Row and it's places to visit

Warren, OH - Warren has plenty of spots that you can visit, whether it's Dave Grohl Alley where the city pays respect to the Nirvana Drummer as well as Foo Fighter's frontman, Women's Park to acknowledge the influential women that made a difference in their communities, or Clubhouse Brewing Co to learn about the local beer scene and also to taste one of Warren's best.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The City of Cleveland opens job position for Network Analyst II

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland is looking for a Network Analyst II. The salary range for this position is $31,200.00 - $104,000.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on September 3, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.Read full story
Kirtland, OH

The Lakeland Community College opens Dental Hygiene fall program for public

KIRTLAND, OH - The Lakeland Community College is opening a Dental Hygiene program for members of the public who wish to get dental hygiene treatment starting August 30 through December 2.Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Construction seeks Assistant Project Manager

Mentor, OH - Cleveland Construction, Inc. is looking for an Assistant Project Manager to join the team to oversee the coordination of commercial construction projects. This role will report directly to Project Managers.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy to host Electrical Safety Demo with Indians at the Kennedy Boys & Girls Club in Cleveland

Cleveland, OH – Knowledge is the best kind of power when it comes to electrical safety. Teaming up the Cleveland Indians, FirstEnergy Corp will host a live electrical safety demonstration to more than 30 children of the King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club in Cleveland.Read full story
Ohio State

Newly Opened Ohio Pie Co. in Rocky River joins the Original Brunswick location

Cleveland, OH – Located at 19565 Detroit Rd. Brunswick, OH 44212 Ohio Pie Co. is now open to the community. Two and half years ago, shop owner Nick Robson opened the first shop and described its pizza as “a little bit buttery, mid-thickness crust that can hold up to a good amount of sauce, a good amount of cheese, and a good amount of toppings.” “I sort of borrowed elements from shops around the country that I loved to come up with my own dream Frankenstein pizza,” said Robson.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

A Primer on the 2021 Cleveland Mayoral Primary

Cleveland, OH – The 2021 Cleveland Mayoral election is underway with early voting. Cleveland’s longest-serving Mayor of all-time, Frank Jackson, announced three months ago that he would not be seeking a fifth term as his fourth term was dominated by personal scandals and exigencies of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be leaving behind a city that is ranked first in the nation in poverty and last in social and economic mobility for Black women. Only 36% of the city’s population has been vaccinated due to underfunding of the public health department. The next Mayor will inherit this mess. Seven candidates running for Mayor, including Justin Bibb – nonprofit executive, Ross DiBello – West Park Attorney, Basheer Jones – Ward 7 Councilman, Kevin Kelley – City Council President, Dennis Kucinich – former Mayor and Congressman, Zack Reed – Ward 2 Councilman, and Sandra William – State Senator.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Force In Vogue to organize “Who Shot First? Cantina Night @ Porco Lounge & Tiki Bar” on September 9

CLEVELAND, OH — Force In Vogue will be organizing an event called “Who Shot First? Cantina Night @ Porco Lounge & Tiki Bar” on Thursday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Porco Lounge & Tiki Room, 2527 West 25th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Fed Announces Officer Appointments

Cleveland, OH – One of the 12 regional reserve banks, the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, alongside the Board of Governors in Washington DC comprises the Federal Reserve System. The Cleveland Fed competes in the formulation of our nation’s monetary policy as part of the United States Central Bank. They supervise banking organizations, provide payment and other services to financial institutions and the United States Treasury, and perform much more activities to support the Federal Reserve operations System-wide. Furthermore, the bank also upholds the well-being of communities beyond the Fourth Federal Reserve District through a wide batch of research, outreach, and educational activities.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland City Council Votes to allow Public Comment at Meetings

Cleveland, OH – Last week, the Cleveland City Council officially voted to alter its rules and grant access to public comments at its Monday meetings. A framework is now in place in two minor amendments and the council is expected to begin allowing comments at their September 20th meeting.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

La Cosecha Galeria to host art opening night "Elements" by Cyan Reyes on September 18

CLEVELAND, OH — La Cosecha Galeria will be hosting an art opening night "Elements" on Saturday, September 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT at 4490 Pearl Road, Cleveland, OH 44109.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

GCSC Announces $42 million in Economic Impact from 2021 NFL Draft in Northeast Ohio

Cleveland, OH – The 2021 National Football League Draft which was held from the 29th of April to May 1st provided Northeast Ohio with $42 million in economic impact as announced by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. Over three days this draft was watched by 40.1 million viewers worldwide and attended by 160,000 fans.Read full story
Akron, OH

Assessing the Post-Pandemic Environment with Experts from the Investment and Banking Industries

Akron, OH – How is the new administration in Washington going about its economy nationally and in Northeast Ohio. What are the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic within our economy? The 2021 Economic Summit will take place at the University of Akron. They will talk about the ways the pandemic will construct the economic path and the wallet of Akron.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Access to Broadband is Essential for Positive Economic Outcomes

Cleveland, OH - Broadband is not only a rural issue but an urban issue as well as digitalization is happening in all sections of the economy. Cleveland Fed President Loretta J. Master stated this during the closing keynote of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Policy Summit 2021. Surveys done by respondents stated that their clients in low and moderate-income communities have complications accessing broadband and computer services, making it a struggle for them to shift to digital formats as a result of the pandemic.Read full story
Akron, OH

Akron Zoo welcomes Andean condor chick

Akron, OH – An Andean chick has hatched at the Akron Zoo for the first time in its history. Grock and Carlotta are this male chick’s parents and so far he is doing well. Grock and Carlotta have a history of unintentionally crushing eggs therefore the egg was removed for incubation and is now being hand-raised in the zoo’s animal hospital through animal and vet care teams. For feedings and social interactions, the team will use a condor hand puppet.Read full story
Akron, OH

Lorna Wisham to Deliver Keynote Address for Goodwill Employee of Distinction Award Program

Akron, OH – Lorna Wisham, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Community Involvement, and President of FirstEnergy Foundation and FirstEnergy Corp will be presenting the keynote address at the Goodwill Industries serving Summit, Portage, Medina, Ashland, and Richland Counties' 20th Annual Employee of Distinction Award Program. This will take place on the 8th of September, 2021.Read full story
Akron, OH

Akron Zoo joins the Bipolar Butterfly Project with new Sculpture

Akron, OH – To help raise awareness and understanding for mental health, The Akron Zoo joins the Bipolar Butterfly Project. Now on display, the zoo-themed bipolar butterfly sculpture can be seen in the Akron Zoo’s Lehner Family Foundation Zoo Gardens.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

CycleNuts to host "Cycle To 7 Floors of Hell - A Premier Haunted House - SET in Cleveland, OH" on September 25

CLEVELAND, OH — CycleNuts will be hosting "Cycle To 7 Floors of Hell - A Premier Haunted House - SET in Cleveland, OH" on Saturday, September 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT. This cycling tour is held to create bikeway touring opportunities for cyclists or cycling enthusiasts from various backgrounds to enjoy and have fun together.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy