White Sox and Indians to exchange Cesar Hernandez with Konnor Pilkington

CLEVELAND, OH - The club Indians and White Sox had finalized a deal which going to send the second baseman Cesar Hernandez to Chicago in exchange for Double-A-left-handler Konnor Pilkington on Thursday.

Chris Antonetti, Indians’ president of baseball operations explained that it was a limited market for the second basement. The team was always in contact with the contending clubs that were looking for that position.

Cleveland went with the offer and thought it was the best for them."

Antonetti said, “The motivating factors were a couple”.

“First was the opportunity to build some depth and bring in a player into our farm system that we like in Konnor Pilkington. … So we'll bring him into the organization and hopefully he can be an option for us in the coming years as we look to build out our future rotations.”

Pilkington, as a person, is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound, and 23-year-old player who owns 3.48 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 21 walks in 62 innings (he had 14 starts).

He’s held batters to a .173 average while posting 0,92 WHIP.

Pilkington was selected in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State but wasn’t ranked among Chicago’s Top 30 prospects. He’s known to eat up innings, and he had the best pitches.

Antonetti said, “We think he’s got a chance to start.”

“It’s a physical lefty with a four-pitch mix. He’s got a fastball that’s 90-93. His best secondary pitch at the moment is a changeup, but he also has a slider and a curveball. He’s got multiple weapons to attack hitters. Again, hopefully, he can continue the success he’s had in Double-A and can be an option for us moving forward.”

That’s Antonetti’s consideration in making this deal.

“I think just he had a tough initial spell in the Major Leagues.”

