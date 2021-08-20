The Cleveland 148th Police Recruitment has begun

Utility_Ink/Pixabay

CLEVELAND, OH - Mayor Frank. G. Jackson, Karrie D. Howard the Director of Public Safety and Calvin. D. Williams Chief of Police announced the recruitment for the 148th Police Academy of Cleveland

Sixty-two new recruits in total joined the training at the Cuyahoga County Community College Metropolitan Campus. There are 7 black females, 14 black males, 1 Hispanic female, 5 Hispanic males, 9 white females, 25 white male, and 1 male of other race.

Cleveland Police Department will not discriminate against you based on your race, gender, or background. So please apply if you feel you have what it takes.

Candidates have already attended several tests and comprehensive background checks, including the civil service exam for the position of Patrol Officer, before being given a conditional offer of employment.

The Cleveland police recruit received training specifically to prepare them to be responsive to the needs of Cleveland neighborhoods. A series of police tactics, criminal law, community diversity, bias-free policing, and crisis intervention training is part of the curriculum.

Community diversity and bias-free policing are particularly important to avoid any racial bias during the action. However, the demographics of the class are also varied, seeing Cleveland’s commitment to pursue non-biased recruitment.

In addition, Cleveland City will also be recruiting paramedics several EMTs/Paramedics to fill the vacancy at the City of Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service (EMS).

If you feel like you’re the right fit for the job, please fill in the form. Cleveland also did not discriminate in the recruitment of paramedics.

More information is available here. Candidates can also contact the Cleveland Public Safety Recruitment at 216-623-5233, or through their social media @ClevelandPublicSafetyRecruitment on Facebook or @CLErecruitment on Instagram and Twitter.

