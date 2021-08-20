Meet these tattoo judges and vendors that will be in the Inkcarceration.

Lucas Lenzi/Unsplash

Mansfield, OH - Meet Robert LaSardo, Jennifer Arroyo, and Kyla Delacerda who will be the tattoo judges for the 2021 Inkarceration Festival in September, Ohio.

Robert LaSardo is an actor. He had a thoroughly tattooed body and he often appears in some TV series. Those series are namely “Wanted,” and “Ghost Whisperer.” He is also a well-known tattoo model in America.

Jennifer Arroyo, on the other hand, is an American Bassist from New York. She used to play for the Canadian group Kittie. She was also the bassist of the rap group Spine. Currently, she plays in Suicide City, a New York-based band.

Kyla Delacerda, the third judge a tattoo model as well.

Some tattoo vendors are going to join the festival. They are namely Rich Gallery, Black Label Custom Tattooing, Kit Marlow Ink, 1st Order Tattoo, Tommy Guns Tattoo,.Denver Ink, Envious Ink, American Crow, Paragon Tattoo, Straight Eight Tattoo, and Ventura Tattoo, are also going to join.

N8V Ink will also join with Bad boy tattoo, Gulf Coast Ink Studio 251, Ink Slingas, Jamer Joint Tattoo, Casually Tragick, Artful Impressions. Other than that, Bareknuckle Tattoo, Silver Fox Tattoo, Imperial Tattoo, Aisle 9 Tattoo, Touch of Grey, and Iron Rose Tattoo will also attend.

Inkcarceration is coming in 35 days. Expect to see these tattoo vendors there. You can ride a taxi, rent a hotel, and camp in the area as well. Ohio State Reformatory will be the place of the festival. It’s addressed 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, OH, 44905.

For your health and safety, Covid-19 safety measures will still be a consideration.

Inkcarceration is partnered with Bud Light, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Great Lakes Brewing Co, Monaco, Tick Pick, Take Me Home, etc.

